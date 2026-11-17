From Pushpa to Brahmastra, we look at films that announced themselves as the beginning of a saga, but not all left their promises fulfilled!

IMAGE: Mammootty and Dhanush in OM Chapter 1: Udhiram.



Key Points Adding 'Chapter 1' or 'Part 1' to a film title indicates makers' confidence in a multi-part story, but also carries the risk of sequels not materialising.

Successful franchises like KGF and Pushpa leveraged the 'Part 1' tag to build anticipation and deliver blockbuster sequels.

Films such as Bhoot: Part One: The Haunted Ship and Attack: Part 1 failed to generate enough audience interest, leaving their stories incomplete.

Whenever a movie arrives with its title already carrying the suffix 'Chapter 1' or 'Part 1', it is either a sign of confidence on the makers' part or, at times, sheer over-exuberance. Some filmmakers avoid going down that route but still make it clear to viewers that what they are watching is merely the first instalment of a story that could span two, three or even more films.

Take SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Beginning, for instance, which was followed by an even bigger sequel (or, more accurately, a prequel-sequel), Baahubali: The Conclusion. Dhurandhar duology also took the Baahubali route, avoiding chapter-wise naming conventions for their films.

The Rise of Chapter-Wise Naming

The idea of explicitly adding 'Part 1' and 'Part 2' to movie titles was popularised by Anurag Kashyap with his Gangs of Wasseypur duology, which he shot back to back.

However, the naming convention really gained prominence with the success of the Kannada blockbuster KGF: Chapter 1. Since then, more than a dozen Indian films have arrived with either 'Chapter 1' or 'Part 1' in their titles.

In fact, this month alone, we have two notable releases carrying these labels. There is Nitesh Tiwari's magnum opus Ramayana: Part 1, currently running in theatres.

Then there is the Tamil film OM Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood Wood, which was scheduled to release on November 19, though its title has since been revised to OM: Operation Mole. Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the action thriller features Dhanush, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela and Naseeruddin Shah.

Success Stories and Missed Opportunities

But why is adding 'Part 1' or 'Chapter 1' to a film title both a show of confidence and a potential cautionary tale?

On one hand, it tells viewers that the makers intend to continue the story and that they should expect only a portion of a larger narrative. In a few cases, filmmakers have delivered on that promise.

On the other hand, there have been films that arrived flaunting a 'Part 1' or 'Chapter 1' in their titles, only to receive such an underwhelming response that a sequel never materialised.

The result? A story left hanging on a cliffhanger, with no definitive resolution in sight.

Sreeju Sudhakaran looks at 1o Indian films from the past decade that arrived with 'Chapter 1' or 'Part 1' in their titles, and examines whether they delivered on their promise of a continuation.

KGF: Chapter 1 (2018)

Language: Kannada

IMAGE: Yash in KGF: Chapter 1.

Director Prashanth Neel established himself as one of India's most exciting filmmakers, while his leading man Yash became a pan-India sensation, with this ambitious period action drama.

The film not only emerged as a major success in Kannada cinema but also created a huge impact in North India who just loved Yash's Rocky Bhai and his devil-may-care attitude.

So when its sequel, KGF: Chapter 2, arrived three years later, expanding its appeal among Hindi-speaking audiences with the addition of Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon, it turned into one of Indian cinema's biggest blockbusters.

Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship (2020)

Language: Hindi

IMAGE: Vicky Kaushal in Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship.

The interesting thing about this film is that, unlike most others on this list, which are ambitious action dramas promising sprawling cinematic universes, Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship was a horror film.

Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh and starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead, the film was replete with jump scares, but its largely negative reviews also scared audiences away from theatres.

It failed to become a theatrical success, so there was no Part Two: The Haunted Submarine, or whatever the makers might have planned next.

Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 (2021)

Language: Telugu

IMAGE: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1.

Sukumar's action drama took a page out of KGF's success playbook and struck a chord with North Indian audiences, turning its scruffy yet superheroic red sandalwood smuggler into a pan-India icon. Allu Arjun even went on to win a National Award for his 'flower nahi... fire' performance.

While the sequel took its time to reach theatres, when it finally arrived in 2024, Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2 became a mega-hit, grossing over Rs 1,000 crore (Rs 10 billion) worldwide, even if it wasn't as widely appreciated as the first film.

Both KGF 2 and Pushpa 2 ended with teases for a third chapter, but don't expect either to arrive in theatres anytime soon.

Attack: Part 1 (2022)

Language: Hindi

IMAGE: John Abraham in Attack: Part 1.

John Abraham's sci-fi action entertainer attempted a different take on the kind of action films Bollywood usually churns out.

Drawing loose inspiration from Hollywood's RoboCop, it turned its protagonist into an AI-operated soldier tasked with taking down terrorists. The makers seemed to love the concept so much that they confidently envisioned it launching a franchise.

The audience, however, thought otherwise. The film bombed at the box office, effectively vanquishing all hopes of a sequel.

Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva (2022)

Language: Hindi

IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva.

Touted at the time as Bollywood's most expensive film, Ayan Mukerji's fantasy entertainer starred Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Amitabh Bachchan, with cameos by Shah Rukh Khan and Nagarjuna. It received a mixed response upon release.

The 'Part One' in the title reflected the makers' confidence in both the film and their plans to create a larger cinematic universe. There were talks of future sequels, spin-offs and all sorts of extensions, all before and after the movie's release.

However, while discussions about Brahmastra: Part Two – Dev continue albeit in a quietened manner, there is no immediate plan to take the project forward, with Dharma Productions having backed out, Ayan's lean form made more obvious with War 2 debacle, and audience interest showing signs of waning.

Viduthalai Part 1 (2023)

Language: Tamil

IMAGE: Soori in Viduthalai Part 1.

Reports suggest that Viduthalai was originally conceived as a single film, but director Vetrimaaran shot so much material, with Vijay Sethupathi's guest appearance evolving into a full-fledged role, that the project eventually had to be split into two parts.

What's more, both films were subsequently released separately in extended Director's Cuts. The first part of this political crime drama, starring Soori in the lead, won over critics and also enjoyed a decent box office run.

The sequel arrived later in 2024, but received a considerably more muted response from both critics and audiences.

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire (2023)

Language: Telugu

IMAGE: Prabhas in Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire.

If Prashanth Neel demonstrated confidence by adding 'Chapter 1' to KGF, did he perhaps get a little carried away with his next saga?

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire was another action drama built around the same aesthetics and pan-India appeal of KGF, this time with Prabhas in the lead. The film was mounted on a considerably bigger scale than the first KGF and had its moments, but Salaar often felt like one long build-up to an ambitious sequel.

That follow-up has yet to go into production, with both Prabhas and Neel busy with other assignments. Fans are still hoping to see the story continue, but it could be a very long and enduring wait.

Devara: Part 1 (2024)

Language: Telugu

IMAGE: Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor in Devara: Part 1.

One of the biggest problems with films carrying a 'Part 1' or 'Chapter 1' tag is that they sometimes make little effort to offer a satisfying conclusion to the story established in the first instalment, leaving most of the narrative threads dangling for the sequel.

This annoying trend was evident in Koratala Siva's violent period action drama starring Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor.

Despite being mounted on an expensive scale, Devara: Part 1 failed to perform as expected, leaving its proposed sequel, which was supposed to bring the story to a conclusion, hanging in limbo. Jr NTR also seems less interesting in finishing it up, since he is busy shooting for Prashanth Neel's Dragon (hopefully a single-parter), along with movies reportedly with Trivikram Srinivas and Anil Ravipudi.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra (2025)

Language: Malayalam

IMAGE: Naslen and Kalyani Priyadarshan in Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra.

Dominic Arun's sophomore film turned out to be a landmark blockbuster in Indian cinema, with a female-led movie becoming the biggest hit in a language industry's history (although it was recently dethroned by the romcom Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, another 'revolutionary' feat).

Starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen in the lead, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra displayed plenty of confidence about expanding its universe, setting up future instalments through cameos by Tovino Thomas and producer Dulquer Salmaan.

While the sequel is in pre-production, it remains to be seen whether Dominic Arun can stick to his ambitious vision of creating a five-chapter cinematic universe.

Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 (2025)

Language: Kannada

IMAGE: Rishab Shetty in Kantara: Chapter 1.

This is the one film on our list where the 'Chapter 1' tag doesn't necessarily establish the beginning of a story that will conclude in a later instalment. Instead, it tells viewers that they are watching the backstory of a saga they already know and love.

Directed by and starring Rishab Shetty, Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 is an ambitiously mounted prequel to his 2022 hit Kantara, exploring the folklore and mythology that established the earlier film's universe.

The film emerged as a major box office success, earning praise for its action-driven third act and the performances of Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah and Jayaram.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff