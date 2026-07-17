OTT This Week: Samantha, Nolan, K-Dramas

This week's OTT offerings promise a diverse range of entertainment, from daredevilry in a sari to epic filmmaking journeys and a variety of spooky, lucky, and heart-stopping shows. Sukanya Verma lists your OTT watch options.
Key Points
- Samantha Ruth Prabhu stars in the action-packed Telugu film Maa Inti Bengaram on Jio Hotstar, portraying a housewife with a mysterious past.
- Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey: Making of an Epic offers a behind-the-scenes look at his ambitious adaptation of Homer's mythic tale, available on Jio Hotstar.
- Netflix features several new K-dramas, including the spooky romance Spooky in Love and the fantasy series 'The East Palace', which blends elements of Kingdom and Stranger Things.
- Romantic dramas like Wuthering Heights (Jio Hotstar) and Reminders of Him (Jio Hotstar) offer intense love stories and emotional journeys.
- Comedies such as The Hawk (Netflix) starring Will Ferrell and Ride or Die (Amazon Prime Video) with Octavia Spencer and Hannah Waddingham provide lighter viewing options.
Action and Drama Highlights
Maa Inti Bengaram
Where to watch? Jio Hotstar
Language: Telugu
There's more than meets the eye to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's dynamic portrayal as an eager-to-please housewife of a traditional household when her action-packed past catches up with her.
The East Palace
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Korean
In the eight-part series evoking a mix of Kingdom and Stranger Things, a daredevil's special gift to take form of the spirits and a mysterious woman's connection with the dead reveals the extent of their expertise after the crown prince instructs them to investigate the haunted palace.
Wuthering Heights
Where to watch? Jio Hotstar
Language: English
Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi's stunning pair reimagines Emily Bronte's famously intense tale of love to the point of self-destruction with oodles of style and sexiness.
Reminders of Him
Where to watch? Jio Hotstar
Language: English
Based on Colleen Hoover's romantic novel of the same name, Reminders of Him centres around a woman trying to pick the pieces of her life after she's released on parole by connecting with a daughter she hardly knows and a bar owner who sympathises.
The Devil
Where to watch? Z5
Language: Kannada
Darshan slips in the double role of two poles apart individuals whose likeness of appearance is used to win political favour.
Transfer Trimurthulu
Where to watch? Z5
Language: Telugu
A police procedural of the reluctant variety emerges when a regularly transferred cop comes across a murky political conspiracy while solving an earlier case.
The Husband
Where to watch? Jio Hotstar
Language: Korean
Versatile star of hit K-dramas like Good Manager, Hot Stove League and My Dearest, Namkoong Min slips in the titular role of The Husband determined to rescue his estranged wife from kidnappers even as he's branded a fugitive by the police.
Comedies and Spooky Thrills
The Hawk
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
In the 10-part comic series, Will Ferrell stars as a has-been golf star attempting one last shot at glory by competing in a Grand Slam.
Lucky
Where to watch? Apple TV+
Language: English
Seven glossy episodes of Anya Taylor-Joy as a con woman on the run from cops and crooks after a heist goes awry.
Spooky in Love
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Korean
A luxury hotel heiress who can see ghosts seeking justice. A prosecutor who is terrified of them yet their best bet. The twain come together and sparks fly in this spooky K-drama.
Ride or Die
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English
Oscar winner Octavia Spencer and Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham are each other's ride or die in a comedy show of the same name wherein besties, of which one of them happens to be a skilled assassin, are forced to flee from a deadly foe.
Concluding Chapters and Behind-the-Scenes
Heartstopper Forever
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
After three successful seasons, Heartstopper returns in feature length form to deliver the concluding chapter of Nick and Charlie's queer romance.
The Odyssey: Making of an Epic
Where to watch? Jio Hotstar
Language: English
Christopher Nolan's creations are nothing short of events. Witness the passion gone in making his ambitiously scaled, star-studded adaptation of Homer's mythic epic.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff