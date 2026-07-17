OTT This Week: Samantha, Nolan, K-Dramas

This week's OTT offerings promise a diverse range of entertainment, from daredevilry in a sari to epic filmmaking journeys and a variety of spooky, lucky, and heart-stopping shows. Sukanya Verma lists your OTT watch options.

Key Points Samantha Ruth Prabhu stars in the action-packed Telugu film Maa Inti Bengaram on Jio Hotstar, portraying a housewife with a mysterious past.

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey: Making of an Epic offers a behind-the-scenes look at his ambitious adaptation of Homer's mythic tale, available on Jio Hotstar.

Netflix features several new K-dramas, including the spooky romance Spooky in Love and the fantasy series 'The East Palace', which blends elements of Kingdom and Stranger Things.

Romantic dramas like Wuthering Heights (Jio Hotstar) and Reminders of Him (Jio Hotstar) offer intense love stories and emotional journeys.

Comedies such as The Hawk (Netflix) starring Will Ferrell and Ride or Die (Amazon Prime Video) with Octavia Spencer and Hannah Waddingham provide lighter viewing options.

Action and Drama Highlights

Maa Inti Bengaram

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Telugu

There's more than meets the eye to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's dynamic portrayal as an eager-to-please housewife of a traditional household when her action-packed past catches up with her.

The East Palace

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean

In the eight-part series evoking a mix of Kingdom and Stranger Things, a daredevil's special gift to take form of the spirits and a mysterious woman's connection with the dead reveals the extent of their expertise after the crown prince instructs them to investigate the haunted palace.

Wuthering Heights

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi's stunning pair reimagines Emily Bronte's famously intense tale of love to the point of self-destruction with oodles of style and sexiness.

Reminders of Him

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

Based on Colleen Hoover's romantic novel of the same name, Reminders of Him centres around a woman trying to pick the pieces of her life after she's released on parole by connecting with a daughter she hardly knows and a bar owner who sympathises.

The Devil

Where to watch? Z5

Language: Kannada

Darshan slips in the double role of two poles apart individuals whose likeness of appearance is used to win political favour.

Transfer Trimurthulu

Where to watch? Z5

Language: Telugu

A police procedural of the reluctant variety emerges when a regularly transferred cop comes across a murky political conspiracy while solving an earlier case.

The Husband

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Korean

Versatile star of hit K-dramas like Good Manager, Hot Stove League and My Dearest, Namkoong Min slips in the titular role of The Husband determined to rescue his estranged wife from kidnappers even as he's branded a fugitive by the police.

Comedies and Spooky Thrills

The Hawk

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

In the 10-part comic series, Will Ferrell stars as a has-been golf star attempting one last shot at glory by competing in a Grand Slam.

Lucky

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

Seven glossy episodes of Anya Taylor-Joy as a con woman on the run from cops and crooks after a heist goes awry.

Spooky in Love

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean

A luxury hotel heiress who can see ghosts seeking justice. A prosecutor who is terrified of them yet their best bet. The twain come together and sparks fly in this spooky K-drama.

Ride or Die

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Oscar winner Octavia Spencer and Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham are each other's ride or die in a comedy show of the same name wherein besties, of which one of them happens to be a skilled assassin, are forced to flee from a deadly foe.

Concluding Chapters and Behind-the-Scenes

Heartstopper Forever

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

After three successful seasons, Heartstopper returns in feature length form to deliver the concluding chapter of Nick and Charlie's queer romance.

The Odyssey: Making of an Epic

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

Christopher Nolan's creations are nothing short of events. Witness the passion gone in making his ambitiously scaled, star-studded adaptation of Homer's mythic epic.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff