Fitness Mantra Akshay Kumar Swears By

Akshay Kumar opens up about his upcoming horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, and reveals his fitness philosophy: 'Fitness should not be an instant coffee or two-minute noodles.'

IMAGE: Akshay Kumar and Wamiqa Gabbi in Bhoot Bungla.

Key Points Akshay Kumar clarifies that Bhooth Bangla is a 'real horror comedy' and different from Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which he describes as a psychological comedy.

Director Priyadarshan considers Akshay Kumar his first preference for Hindi comedy films due to their comfort level and successful collaborations.

Akshay Kumar's fitness mantra is to have dinner before sunset, ideally by 6:30 pm, advocating for natural health over shortcuts like steroids.

Director Priyadarshan, known for helming cult hits like Bhagam Bhag, Malamaal Weekly, Chup Chup Ke, Hera Pheri, and others, called Akshay Kumar his first 'preference' when it comes to Hindi comedy films.

Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar have reunited for the horror comedy film Bhooth Bangla, which is scheduled to release in theatres on April 10. They had earlier worked together in movies like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Bhagam Bhag, Hera Pheri, and Garam Masala.

Priyadarshan's Casting Philosophy and Humour in Horror

While talking to ANI, Priyadarshan opened up about his casting process in films, saying that he decides the actor after writing the script, noting that for humour, Akshay Kumar is his top choice due to both preference and comfort working with him.

"I think about my script first. Then I decide who is right for it. Whenever I think of humour, my first preference is Akshay. More than anything, it's my comfort level of working with him," said Priyadarshan.

The director also reflected on the making of Bhool Bhulaiyaa and noted that the film was originally supposed to be a psychological thriller rather than a horror comedy.

"No, we didn't think about horror comedy when we made Bhool Bhulaiyaa. We just thought of a film which is a psychological thriller, but if you watch any of my films, there will be a lot of humour," said Priyadarshan.

"I like situational humour, so, I tried to put a little bit of humour into horror because when you go to watch a horror film, people will be a little tense. So, they actually look for a chance to laugh a little bit at that. That is how we have decided to make films in the genre of horror comedy. In Bhooth Bangla, there are sequences which are very tense. At the same time, there is a lot of humour in the film. So, this is a nice combination."

Akshay Kumar on Bhooth Bangla vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Akshay called Bhooth Bangla a 'real horror comedy' and clarifying that it is different from his earlier hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

"Bhool Bhulaiyaa usme horror bhi nahi tha, psychological comedy thi (That was more of a psychological comedy). This is a fantasy. Iske andar vakai mein koi bhoot hai ya nahi dekhna hai (In this, whether there is a ghost or not, you have to see.) Yeh actually kahunga to asli mein horror comedy hai (So if I say, this is a real horror comedy)," he shared.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja and Ameesha Patel alongside Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, Asrani and Vikram Gokhale, and released in 2007.

Bhooth Bangla features Akshay Kumar alongside Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, Asrani and Wamiqa Gabbi. The film completed its shooting schedule last May and is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 10.

Akshay Kumar's Fitness Mantra

Akshay, 58, also shared his fitness mantra.

He stressed the importance of having an early dinner, advising not to eat after 6:30 pm.

"Hamesha ek hi baat kehte aaya hun ki shaam ka khana suraj dhalne se pehle, 6:30 pm, se pehle khaa lena bas aur kuch nahin...Isse bada mantra zindagi mein koi nahin de sakta...Doctor bhi yahi kahega (I've always said the same thing... have your dinner before the sun sets, ideally before 6:30 pm. There's no greater mantra in life than this, even doctors would agree)," Akshay shared.

Akshay has long been a passionate advocate for a healthy and fit lifestyle. Earlier, while making a presence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio address Mann Ki Baat, Akshay requested people to change their lifestyle as per the advice of doctors and not by looking at a film star's body.

"It is very important that we understand what is good and what is bad for your fitness. Change your lifestyle on the advice of doctors and not by looking at the physical attributes of a film star. Actors are often not what they appear on screen. Many types of filters and special effects are used and after seeing them, we start using the wrong shortcuts to change our body," Akshay said.

He also requested people to boost their bodies naturally instead of opting for shortcuts. He outlined a holistic approach that includes regular exercise, yoga, consumption of good healthy food, maintaining a proper sleep schedule, incorporating meditation, and embracing one's natural appearance.

"Nowadays, people take steroids and go for six packs and eight packs... Friends, with such shortcuts, the body swells from the outside but remains hollow from the inside. Remember, a shortcut can cut your life short. You need long-lasting fitness, not shortcuts. Fitness should not be an instant coffee or two-minute noodles," he added.