rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Movies » First pic: Neha, Angad's daughter, Mehr!

First pic: Neha, Angad's daughter, Mehr!

November 21, 2018 11:01 IST

Proud grandfather Bishan Singh Bedi couldn't resist sharing her picture with the world.

 

Neha Dhupia's father-in-law, Angad Bedi's father and legendary Indian cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi is a proud grandfather.

He posted a picture of his newborn granddaughter, Mehr, on Twitter and wrote, 'U Little Beauty MEHR..another Lifeline for Grandparents...Both Maternal & Paternal..Aren’t we Blessed..?!! Yes All of it by Guru’s MEHR Only..GodBless Little One..Welcome to this Journey..Ordained by Almighty WaheGuru..!!'

 

Neha and Angad became parents on November 18.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bishan Bedi/Twitter

Rediff Movies
 

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use