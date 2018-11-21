First pic: Neha, Angad's daughter, Mehr!

November 21, 2018 11:01 IST

Proud grandfather Bishan Singh Bedi couldn't resist sharing her picture with the world.

Neha Dhupia's father-in-law, Angad Bedi's father and legendary Indian cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi is a proud grandfather.

He posted a picture of his newborn granddaughter, Mehr, on Twitter and wrote, 'U Little Beauty MEHR..another Lifeline for Grandparents...Both Maternal & Paternal..Aren’t we Blessed..?!! Yes All of it by Guru’s MEHR Only..GodBless Little One..Welcome to this Journey..Ordained by Almighty WaheGuru..!!'

Neha and Angad became parents on November 18.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bishan Bedi/Twitter