First Glimpse: Katrina Kaif After Becoming A Mum

Katrina Kaif gets snapped in the city.

Photograph: Viral Bhayani

Key Points Katrina Kaif has maintained a low profile ever since she announced her pregnancy in 2025, skipping all public appearances.

Katrina and Vicky had a baby named Vihaan last November.

Katrina finally made a brief appearance in the city, post delivery.

Nearly three months after the birth of her son Vihaan with Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif was spotted for the first time in Mumbai on Tuesday evening.

The actor was spotted stepping out of a building with fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala.

She quickly made her way to the car, trying to dodge the paparazzi. Despite her efforts, the photographers managed to capture her as she settled into the vehicle. She kept her face covered with a mask.

Watch: Katrina Kaif waves to the paps

Katrina-Vicky become parents

IMAGE: Katrina Kaif with Yasmin Karachiwala. Photograph: Viral Bhayani

Katrina and Vicky confirmed her pregnancy in September 2025 with an adorable Instagram post.

The little boy was born on November 7, 2025.

The proud parents named him Vihaan, with a touching message: 'Our Ray of Light, Vihaan Kaushal. Prayers are answered. Life is beautiful. Our world has changed in an instant. Gratitude beyond words.'

Vicky and Katrina got married on December 9, 2021 at a destination wedding in Rajasthan.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff