FIR Against Ghooskhor Pandat; Promos Taken Down

'The story of Ghooskhor Pandat focuses on an individual's actions and choices and does not comment on or represent any caste, religion, or community.'

IMAGE: Akhila Bhartiya Brahmana Mahasangha protest over Ghooskhor Pandat in Bhopal, February 5, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Brahmin community takes offence to Ghooskhor Pandat's title.

Show creator Neeraj Panday takes down all promotional material.

'When something you are part of causes hurt to some people, it makes you pause and listen,' says Manoj Bajpayee.

The story of Ghooskhor Pandat is fictional and has nothing to do with any caste or community, filmmaker Neeraj Pandey said on Friday, a day after the Netflix film faced backlash over its title.

In a statement, posted on his social media handles, Pandey acknowledged that the film's title has 'hurt' a section of audience and added that all promotional materials of the film will be taken down for the time being.

The film's announcement earlier this week was met with a backlash over the title with social media users calling it insensitive and offensive.

On Thursday, the National Human Rights Commission issued a notice to the ministry of information and broadcasting in the wake of a complaint alleging that the title of an upcoming movie to be released on a web-based platform, 'promotes negative stereotypes' and 'vilifies a recognised social group'.

'Ghooskhor Pandat does not comment on or represent any caste, religion, or community'=

IMAGE: Netflix Vice President (Content) Monika Shergill with Manoj Bajpayee, Director Ritesh Shah and Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director of Original Films, Netflix. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Pandey said the film, which he has co-written and produced, is a fictional cop drama and the term 'Pandat' is used simply as a colloquial name for a fictional character.

'The story focuses on an individual's actions and choices and does not comment on or represent any caste, religion, or community. As a filmmaker, I approach my work with a deep sense of responsibility -- to tell stories that are thoughtful and respectful,' Pandey said.

Featuring Manoj Bajpayee in the title role, the crime thriller follows Ajay Dikshit, also known as Pandat, a corrupt police officer whose plans for a lucrative and eventful night are disrupted when he finds himself caught in the middle of a global conspiracy unfolding in the heart of Delhi.

Ritesh Shah has directed as well as written the story along with Pandey. It is produced by Pandey through his banner Friday Filmworks, and will stream on Netflix.

Pandey, known for directing A Wednesday, Special 26 and Baby, said Ghooskhor Pandat has been created with sincere intent and solely to entertain audiences.

'We understand that the title of the film has caused hurt to some viewers, and we genuinely acknowledge those feelings. In light of these concerns, we have decided to take down all promotional materials for the time being, as we believe the film should be experienced in its entirety and understood in the context of the story we intended to tell, rather than judged on partial glimpses. I look forward to sharing the film with audiences soon,' he added.

'Ghooskhor Pandat was not meant to be a statement about any community'

IMAGE: Manoj Bajpayee in Ghooskhor Pandat.

Ghooskhor Pandat's leading man Manoj Bajpayee also posted his views of the controversy.

'I respect the emotions and concerns people have shared, and I take them seriously. When something you are part of causes hurt to some people, it makes you pause and listen. As an actor, I come to a film through the character and the story I am playing.

'For me, this was about portraying a flawed individual and his journey of self-realisation. This was not meant to be a statement about any community,' he posted.

'In my experience of working with Neeraj Pandey, there has been a consistent seriousness and care in how he approaches his films. The filmmakers have decided to take down the promotional material, in light of the public sentiment. This reflects the seriousness with which the concerns are being taken.'

FIR filed against Ghooskhor Pandat

IMAGE: Akhila Bhartiya Brahmana Mahasangha protest Ghooskhor Pandat in Bhopal on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

An FIR has been registered at the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow against the makers of Ghooskhor Pandat over allegations that its title and content 'hurt religious and caste sentiments' and threaten public harmony.

The action follows directions to take strict measures against content that disturbs social peace, officials said.

According to the Lucknow police, the station house officer of Kotwali Hazratganj, Inspector Vikram Singh, took cognisance of complaints related to the film/web series, which is stated to be broadcast on social media and an OTT platform.

The police said that prima facie the title has been deliberately framed to target and insult a particular community, specifically the Brahmin community, by associating the term 'Pandat' with corruption.

Authorities cited widespread anger and resentment among members of the Brahmin community and various social organisations over the name and alleged content of the film.

The police noted that some organisations have warned of aggressive protests, raising concerns about law and order and the potential disruption of social harmony.

In view of the sensitive circumstances, an FIR has been registered under relevant sections against Neeraj Pandey and his team.

The police stated that further legal proceedings and investigation are underway, adding that a policy of zero tolerance will be followed against any attempt to hurt community sentiments or disturb public peace.

Stay demanded against Ghooskhor Pandat release

IMAGE: Akhila Bhartiya Brahmana Mahasangha members stage a demonstration over Ghooskhor Pandat in Bhopal. Photograph: ANI Photo

The police action comes amid parallel legal proceedings in Delhi. A writ petition has been filed before the Delhi high court seeking a stay on the release and streaming of Ghooskhor Pandat.

The petition, filed by Mahender Chaturvedi through Advocate Vineet Jindal, alleges that the title and proposed content are defamatory and communally offensive.

The petitioner claims that linking the term 'Pandat' with bribery and immoral conduct harms the dignity and reputation of the Brahmin community and undermines the historical and cultural significance of the term, which he says signifies scholarship, ethical conduct and spiritual guidance.

The plea contends that the portrayal amounts to stereotyping and vilification of an entire religious and social community.

The petition argues that the impugned content violates fundamental rights under Articles 14, 21 and 25 of the Constitution, while acknowledging that freedom of speech under Article 19(1)(a) is subject to reasonable restrictions.

It also seeks directions to the Union government and Netflix India to stay the release and take action under applicable laws governing digital and OTT platforms, citing the risk of irreversible damage if the content is streamed.

With inputs from ANI

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff and Satish Bodas/Rediff