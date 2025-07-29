HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Film announced on Meghalaya honeymoon murder; victim's family gives nod

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
July 29, 2025 23:42 IST

Family members of Indore-based transport businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, murdered during his honeymoon trip to Meghalaya, have consented to a film on the crime, which caused ripples following the arrest of his wife Sonam and her suspected lover.

IMAGE: Indore couple Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam. Photograph: X

The film, being directed by SP Nimbawat, is tentatively titled Honeymoon in Shillong.

 

"We gave our consent for the upcoming film on the murder case. We believe that if we do not bring the story of my brother's murder on the big screen, people will not be able to know who was right and who was wrong?" Raghuvanshi's elder brother, Sachin, told reporters,

Another brother, Vipin, said they want to present the correct image of Meghalaya through the film.

Nimbawat said Raja Raghuvanshi faced a big betrayal after his marriage.

"Through our film, we want to give a message to the public that such incidents of betrayal should be stopped," he said.

Without revealing the names of actors, Nimbawat said the script of the film is ready.

"80 percent of its shooting will be done in Indore and the remaining 20 percent in different areas of Meghalaya," he added.

Raja Raghuvanshi had travelled to Meghalaya with his wife Sonam in May. Days after he went missing, his mutilated body was found on June 2 in a deep gorge near a waterfall in the Sohra area (also known as Cherrapunji) in East Khasi Hills district.

The police arrested eight people, including Raja's wife Sonam, and her suspected lover, Raj Kushwaha.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
