'Feel Ashamed To Watch Such Videos'

REDIFF MOVIES
February 13, 2025 11:58 IST

'What is happening in the process of getting this cheap popularity for our younger generation?'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Allahbadia/Instagram

A R Rahman joined many film folk to condemn Ranveer Allahbadia, who seems to be in deep trouble because of his comments on Samay Raina's YouTube show, India's Got Latent.

At the Chhaava musical night, where Rahman performed live, Vicky Kaushal asked him to describe his music in three emojis.

Rahman replied, "The one with the mouth closed. I think in the past week we have seen what all happens when the mouth opens."

As the crowd cheered, Vicky quipped, "Talk about roasting."

 

Many other film folk have criticised Allahbadia's comments.

Boney Kapoor opened up about the controversy, and said, "What he has done is not right. There should be limitations and self-censorship. Freedom of speech does not mean speaking those things which are not socially accepted. Whatever you want to say, do it in your personal space. You need to be careful and disciplined."

Rajpal Yadav, known for his comedic roles in Bollywood, expressed his unease with the content.

In a video message, Yadav called the situation "embarrassing" and expressed his disapproval of the content: "It's too embarrassing to watch such videos. Our country is a country of culture. I feel ashamed when I watch such videos."

Yadav criticised the desire for "cheap popularity" among younger generations and warned against the dangers of using art to gain fleeting fame.

"What is happening in the process of getting this cheap popularity for our younger generation?" he asked.

The actor also reflected on the deeper consequences of such incidents.

"I have always felt proud to be an artist. But it is said that when a peacock is very happy, he dances alone in the jungle with his wings spread out, but when he looks at his feet, he cries. Watching such people gives us a feel of the peacock," he said.

"Counseling is very important that at least you do not make art such a toy so that people start hating art," he said, adding, "Respect yourself, respect your parents, respect every society, respect the whole country, and respect the whole world."

Ranveer and Samay Raina found support in Bharti Singh who has been a guest on the show, and calls Raina "talented".

'It is not required for you to go on their show and tell them what they need. It is your decision whether to say it or not. Samay does not say, "Hey, open your mouth",' Bharti says in a report on The Times Of India.

'He is a very brilliant and sweet boy. He is liked by GenZs. If you go there yourself, you will become a fan.'

'If you don't like the language he uses, millions of people watch it. We are among those who have seen Samay Raina's video.'

With inputs from ANI.

REDIFF MOVIES
