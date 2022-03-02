February Fashion: Sunny's Perfect Wedding Outfit

It looks like Bollywood has bid adieu to winter because our favourite B-town ladies are already giving us major fashion goals in saris and bikinis!
Take a look!
Shraddha Kapoor gets the desi-boho like right in a gorgeous mint ruffled sari skirt teamed with rustic sliver jewellery.
Vaani Kapoor raises the temperature while giving us a summer preview in a asymmetrical yellow bikini paired with white mesh skirt.
Staying true to her fashionista self, that's Janhvi Kapoor giving us vintage vibes in a off-shoulder, figure hugging black velvet dress.
She looks smoking HAWT, right?
Rakul Singh looks absolutely breathtaking in her all white ensemble from Designer-duo Sukriti and Aakriti's collection.
Plus, her statement choker neckpiece and black glasses add that extra sass to her look!
Deepika Padukone makes a bold style statement in a white Dolce and Gabbana corset top and matching ripped denims.
We like how Dippy finished off her look with those chunky gold earrings.
Back to giving us sari goals!
Vidya Balan keeps it simple yet elegant in a pink and white linen drape.
Karishma Tanna shows us her post-wedding glow in a bright red salwar suit from designer label Earthen.
Mouni Roy shows us how to up the glam quotient in a sari!
Nushrat Bharucha channels her inner desi diva in a shimmery gold Manish Malhotra lehenga-choli teamed with a black bandhini dupatta.
Sunny Leone's pastel pink lehenga-choli is hands down a perfect summer wedding outfit.