February Fashion: Sunny's Perfect Wedding Outfit

It looks like Bollywood has bid adieu to winter because our favourite B-town ladies are already giving us major fashion goals in saris and bikinis!

Take a look!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor gets the desi-boho like right in a gorgeous mint ruffled sari skirt teamed with rustic sliver jewellery.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

Vaani Kapoor raises the temperature while giving us a summer preview in a asymmetrical yellow bikini paired with white mesh skirt.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Staying true to her fashionista self, that's Janhvi Kapoor giving us vintage vibes in a off-shoulder, figure hugging black velvet dress.

She looks smoking HAWT, right?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh looks absolutely breathtaking in her all white ensemble from Designer-duo Sukriti and Aakriti's collection.

Plus, her statement choker neckpiece and black glasses add that extra sass to her look!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Deepika Padukone makes a bold style statement in a white Dolce and Gabbana corset top and matching ripped denims.

We like how Dippy finished off her look with those chunky gold earrings.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vidya Balan/Instagram

Back to giving us sari goals!

Vidya Balan keeps it simple yet elegant in a pink and white linen drape.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna shows us her post-wedding glow in a bright red salwar suit from designer label Earthen.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy shows us how to up the glam quotient in a sari!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrat Bharucha/Instagram

Nushrat Bharucha channels her inner desi diva in a shimmery gold Manish Malhotra lehenga-choli teamed with a black bandhini dupatta.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

Sunny Leone's pastel pink lehenga-choli is hands down a perfect summer wedding outfit.