Fatima's Ishk With Vijay Varma

Manish Malhotra held a grand premiere for his debut production, Gustaakh Ishk, and invited friends from the film industry.

Fatima Sana Shaikh and Vijay Varma play the leading pair in the film, which is getting good reviews.

Janhvi Kapoor.

Shriya Saran.

Kajol has been a pal of Manish Malhotra since the days of 1995's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

Rasika Duggal.

Shabana Azmi stars in Manish Malhotra's next production, Bun Tikki.

Kritika Kamra.

Sayani Ghosh.

Aaditi Pohankar.

Farah Khan.

Manisha Koirala.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

Sonal Chauhan.

Mouni Roy.

Disha Patani.

Rekha has probably never missed an event hosted by Manish Malhotra.

Rhea Chakraborty.

Neetu Kapoor.

Pragya Kapoor.

Neha Dhupia.

Maheep Kapoor with daughter, Shanaya Kapoor.

Bhavana Panday with Zoya Akhtar.

Manish Malhotra's first Hindi film was David Dhawan's Swarg (1990), where he had designed Juhi Chawla's outfits.

Here, David Dhawan is seen with his wife, Karuna.

Rekha Bhardwaj and Vishal Bhardwaj, who composed the music for Gustaakh Ishk.

Tanvi Azmi and Saiyami Kher with Baba Azmi.

Alka and Shekhar Suman.

Manish Malhotra with his leading pair.

MM made many revelations on his episode in Too Much With Kajol And Twinkle, saying that his interest in the movies began when he was six.

'At the age of six, I would want to dance to every song, and I was always interested in clothes,' he had said.

'The '70s were iconic -- from Rajesh Khanna's kurtas and Amitji's collars to Zeenat Aman's glamour. But by the late '80s, films just didn't look stylish. And I was determined that I would only design for movies, and I'll always be a costume designer,' he had said.

Karan Johar.

Orry and Vivaan Shah.

Vivaan's dad Naseeruddin Shah stars in Gustaakh Ishk.

Jibraan Khan with Manish Malhotra's nephew, Punit Malhotra.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff