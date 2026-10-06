Fatima Sana Shaikh: 'A Profession Doesn't Define A Woman'

'Women shouldn't have to become experts in self-preservation simply to go to work and live their lives.'

IMAGE: Fatima Sana Shaikh in Hunkkaar: The Roar.

Key Points 'I'd hate to take the responsibility of women's safety and once again give a list of instructions to women -- "don't go there, don't wear this, don't travel at that hour"... -- we've heard that all our lives.'

'I look for women who have complexity, contradictions and agency.'

'I don't think any film or series can eradicate a problem this deep-rooted. Perhaps it's unfair to expect art to do the work of law, education and institutions. But stories can do something important -- they can make certain conversations harder to ignore.'

Fatima Sana Shaikh steps into the role of a cop for the first time with Hunkkaar: The Roar, a six-part OTT series focusing on a 17-year-old sexual assault victim's fight for justice against an influential godman.

"I hope the show starts conversations," Fatima tellsSubhash K Jha. "It raises important questions about child safety, justice, blind faith and the idea of a 'perfect victim'. If people are still discussing those questions after watching it, I think we've done something worthwhile."

As a single girl building a career in Mumbai, what is your advice to working girls for self-preservation?

I'd hate to take the responsibility of women's safety and once again give a list of instructions to women -- 'don't go there, don't wear this, don't travel at that hour'... -- we've heard that all our lives.

Of course, I'm alert. I trust my instincts. I let people know where I am, when necessary, and if something or someone feels wrong, I don't worry about appearing rude.

Women are often conditioned to be polite even when we're uncomfortable.

So my advice is this: Your safety is more important than somebody else's perception of your politeness.

Women shouldn't have to become experts in self-preservation simply to go to work and live their lives. The larger responsibility belongs to society and the system.

'I hope Hunkkaar starts conversations on child safety'

IMAGE: Fatima Sana Shaikh in Hunkkaar: The Roar.

What were your expectations from Hunkkaar?

Of course I want people to watch it! I'm an actor and won't pretend I'm above that.

But beyond the numbers, I hope the show starts conversations. It raises important questions about child safety, justice, blind faith and the idea of a 'perfect victim'.

If people are still discussing those questions after watching it, I think we've done something worthwhile.

Hunkkaar features you as a cop. Is this your first time playing one?

Yes. Before we started shooting, I spent time at a police station and met officers across different ranks.

One thing that really stayed with me was how the uniform changes your physicality, even your mindset shifts. There's a certain pride, as well as the weight of responsibility. It was very interesting to get to know them.

Eventually, what drove my character was her internal journey and inner conflicts.

'Our definition of a 'strong woman' has become slightly limited'

IMAGE: Fatima Sana Shaikh in Hunkkaar: The Roar.

Do you prefer playing strong professionals like the one in Hunkkaar?

I like playing strong women, but our definition of a 'strong woman' has become slightly limited.

She doesn't necessarily have to be a cop, a lawyer or somebody who walks into a room and dominates everyone. Her profession doesn't define her.

Sometimes strength is in vulnerability, sometimes it's just surviving something, sometimes it's admitting that you don't know what to do. So I don't necessarily look for strong professions.

I look for women who have complexity, contradictions and agency. Jasleen happens to have all three.

How do you think Hunkkaar will add to your stature as an actor?

I don't know if I think of a project in terms of adding to my 'stature'. That's for the audience and the industry to decide.

What I hope it adds is another dimension to how people see me as an actor. I've always wanted a career where you can't quite predict what I'll do next.

If after Hunkkaar, somebody thinks, 'Oh, I hadn't imagined Fatima in this space' that excites me much more than any label.

'I'm consciously looking for parts that take me somewhere I haven't been'

IMAGE: Fatima Sana Shaikh in Hunkkaar: The Roar.

Good films are being made about the safety of women and children. But do they actually help eradicate the problem? What is the solution?

I don't think any film or series can eradicate a problem this deep-rooted. Perhaps it's unfair to expect art to do the work of law, education and institutions.

But stories can do something important -- they can make certain conversations harder to ignore.

The real solution has to happen on many levels... education very early on, teaching consent and boundaries, creating safer environments for children to speak, taking women seriously when they report something, better implementation of laws, and institutions that people can actually trust.

A show cannot solve all of that.

But if it makes even a few people question something they had normalised, that has value. Hunkkaar asks those uncomfortable questions.

What are your forthcoming projects?

I have another show releasing this year, and am really excited about that. It's on Prime Video called Teen Kauwe.

Then there are a couple of things that I'm working on and some conversations happening, excited to share about them when I can.

I'm consciously looking for parts that take me somewhere I haven't been before. I don't want to keep repeating a version of something that has already worked for me.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff