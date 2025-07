Fatima, Madhavan Watch Aap Jaisa Koi

R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh, who are gearing up for the release of Aap Jaisa Koi on July 11 on Netflix, screened the film for their friends from show business.

Fatima Sana Shaikh with R Madhavan.

Fatima looks stunning in a black sari.

Director Vivek Soni with Madhavan, Fatima and Namit Das.

Rhea Chakraborty arrives casually dressed.

Sophie Choudry turns up in all black.

Bhagyashree with son Abhimanyu Dasani.

Ira Khan with husband Nupur Shikhare.

Rohit Saraf with Pratibha Ranta.

Niharica Raizada.

Lakshya.

Angad Bedi.

Vishal Jethwa.

Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff