Fatima Gives You A Surfing Lesson

Fatima Sana Shaikh learns surfing in just five days, and takes to social media to show how she did it.
Fatima concentrates, as she takes her surfing lessons in Sri Lanka.
Sharing a picture with her pal, Adithi Sagar, she writes, '5 din main surfing seekhne ki koshish ki. Aur thoda thoda seekh liya. Made an impromtu plan with my cutie @adithisagarr and just went for it.'
She adds, 'Also, if you ever want to learn surfing in Sri Lanka (ahangama).. chandu is your guy! He is the best teacher. I have never ever surfed in my life but he got me on the board. He’s your man.'
Huma and Adithi takes instructions from Chandu, the surfing instructor.
Fatima shows Step 1.
And then, Step 2.
Fatima takes a quick break.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff