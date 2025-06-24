Fatima Gives You A Surfing Lesson

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram

Fatima Sana Shaikh learns surfing in just five days, and takes to social media to show how she did it.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram

Fatima concentrates, as she takes her surfing lessons in Sri Lanka.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram

Sharing a picture with her pal, Adithi Sagar, she writes, '5 din main surfing seekhne ki koshish ki. Aur thoda thoda seekh liya. Made an impromtu plan with my cutie @adithisagarr and just went for it.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram

She adds, 'Also, if you ever want to learn surfing in Sri Lanka (ahangama).. chandu is your guy! He is the best teacher. I have never ever surfed in my life but he got me on the board. He’s your man.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram

Huma and Adithi takes instructions from Chandu, the surfing instructor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram

Fatima shows Step 1.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram

And then, Step 2.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram

Fatima takes a quick break.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff