Father'sDay: 'He Makes Our Dreams Come True Every Day'

From posting adorable pictures to penning down heartwarming messages, film folk are going all out on social media to make this Father's Day extra special.

Vikrant Massey spends a day with his favourite travel companion, and gives a shoutout on Father's Day: 'A very happy Father's Day to all the men who try, fail and yet try again to be the father they've always wanted to be.'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares pictures of daughter Malti Marie with daddy Nick Jonas and says, 'He makes our dreams come true every day. The light of our lives, we love you so much Gaga, Happy Father's Day to the best of the best.'

Here's Varun Dhawan playing with daughter Lara.

Richa Chadha praises hubby Ali Fazal for acing his role as a father in real life.

'You're acing it so far! And you better, you'll become a reference point for men... so no pressure! But well done Ali Fazal! Happy first Father's Day to you.'

Posting an adorable holiday picture of hubby Angad Bedi with their kids, Neha Dhupia says, 'We love you Angad Bedi. To the best daddy there ever can be and will be.

Karan Johar pens down a beautiful message on Father's Day while revealing about his journey as a single parent: 'Some decisions are impulsive, some decisions are strategised and some are just blessed.

'My decision to be a single parent has been the single most emotionally satisfying decision I could have ever made... the answer to my every prayer to the universe....

'I was told to read books, listen to podcasts and to speak to other parents for help and guidance.. and while I truly appreciate all the good intentions of generous advice I feel each journey of a parent (more so a single parent) is truly unique and needs to be dealt with on your personal instinct... there are no rules for parenting there are just instincts that guide me everyday...

'I know I will falter, fumble and fall. But the abundant love always makes me eventually rise.

'Today I celebrate myself... for completing my own half existence with the presence of my blessings Roohi and Yash... they filled a deep void and created some more space for love in my aura and heart...'

Neil Nitin Mukesh celebrates Father's Day by posting a cute selfie with daughter Nurvi.

Amy Jackson shares a picture of hubby Ed Westwick with their children and writes, 'Watching you become a Daddy this year has been the most beautiful thing to see. Your massive heart, your kindness, your silly voices and big cuddles at silly hours of the morning..you've stepped into the role like you were made for it.

'And when you came into our lives... mine and Dre's... you brought something we didn't even know we were missing. Stability, laughter, gentleness and love. You've given us a kind of calm that feels like home and the bond you guys have is so special.

'LASTLY, thank you for loving me the way you do. You make me feel like the luckiest girl and you make me a better mum just by being by my side. We're so lucky to call you ours. Happy Father's Day.'

Masaba Gupta shares a beautiful snap of hubby Satyadeep Misra spending quality time with their daughter Matara in hospital.

Posting a picture of hubby Karan Singh Grover with daughter Devi, Bipasha Basu says, 'Happy Father's Day. Devi has started competing with me now for who has the world's best Papa. We are Lucky girls.'

Jankee Mehta celebrates hubby Nakuul Mehta by sharing a sweet picture and writing, 'Happy Father's Day to my lucky man who gets to do it all over again! We love you so much Dadda.'

Arjun Bijlani enjoys Father's Day with son Ayaan on a family holiday.

