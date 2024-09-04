News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Farhan To Play Major Shaitan Singh, PVC

Farhan To Play Major Shaitan Singh, PVC

Source: ANI
September 04, 2024 16:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Farhan Akhtar has announced that his new project 120 Bahadur is based on the battle of Rezang La.

The military action film, set against the backdrop of the 1962 War, draws inspiration from the Battle of Rezang La, where our soldiers displayed unparalleled courage, heroism and sacrifice.

Farhan will play the legendary Major Shaitan Singh, who was awarded the Param Vir Chakra posthumously.

'What they accomplished will never be forgotten. It is an absolute privilege to bring you the story of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati PVC and the soldiers of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon regiment. Famously known as the Battle of Rezang La, fought on the 18th of November 1962 during the Indo-China war, it is a story of remarkable courage, heroism and selflessness shown by our men in uniform against all odds,' Farhan posted.

'We are grateful to the Indian Army for their support in bringing this incredible tale of valour to the screen. We embark today to make this film in all humility and with utmost respect to those we represent,' he added.

Directed by Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai (who had directed the Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad before) and produced by Excel Entertainment, 120 Bahadur began shooting on September 4.

You can read about Major Shaitan Singh and the Battle of Rezang La in the links below and on the left.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Why Every Indian Must Salute The Heroes of Rezang La
Why Every Indian Must Salute The Heroes of Rezang La
55 years ago: They fought to the last man for India
55 years ago: They fought to the last man for India
Never forget the Heroes of Rezang La
Never forget the Heroes of Rezang La
Markets end in red; Sensex dropped 203 points
Markets end in red; Sensex dropped 203 points
Guess Who's Back In Town?
Guess Who's Back In Town?
Kangana's film to miss release as HC refuses to...
Kangana's film to miss release as HC refuses to...
How rejection from cricket made Gujrathi pursue chess
How rejection from cricket made Gujrathi pursue chess

More like this

The Heroes Who Saved Ladakh For India

The Heroes Who Saved Ladakh For India

Men Who Fought To The Last Bullet And Last Breath

Men Who Fought To The Last Bullet And Last Breath

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances