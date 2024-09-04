Farhan To Play Major Shaitan Singh, PVC

Farhan Akhtar has announced that his new project 120 Bahadur is based on the battle of Rezang La.

The military action film, set against the backdrop of the 1962 War, draws inspiration from the Battle of Rezang La, where our soldiers displayed unparalleled courage, heroism and sacrifice.

Farhan will play the legendary Major Shaitan Singh, who was awarded the Param Vir Chakra posthumously.

'What they accomplished will never be forgotten. It is an absolute privilege to bring you the story of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati PVC and the soldiers of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon regiment. Famously known as the Battle of Rezang La, fought on the 18th of November 1962 during the Indo-China war, it is a story of remarkable courage, heroism and selflessness shown by our men in uniform against all odds,' Farhan posted.

'We are grateful to the Indian Army for their support in bringing this incredible tale of valour to the screen. We embark today to make this film in all humility and with utmost respect to those we represent,' he added.

Directed by Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai (who had directed the Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad before) and produced by Excel Entertainment, 120 Bahadur began shooting on September 4.

