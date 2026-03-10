Farhan Akhtar: 'I've Made My Share Of Mistakes'

'The important thing is to TRY and do the right thing.'

'To remember that the public's eyes are on us all the time. So try to be on your best behaviour as much as possible.'

IMAGE: Farhan Akhtar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Farhan Akhtar/Instagram

Key Points Farhan Akhtar believes there's been a radical change in how men in the public eye speak about women, showing more restraint and accountability.

Farhan emphasises that current safety measures for women are insufficient, highlighting the need for continuous improvement due to rising crime rates.

He stresses that celebrities have a social responsibility beyond entertainment and should strive to be socially responsible citizens.

In conversation with Subhash K Jha, Farhan Akhtar reflects on the ongoing struggle for women's safety in India and the role public figures must play in shaping social attitudes.

A vocal advocate for gender equality, Farhan acknowledges that while progress has been made, it remains slow and insufficient in the face of rising crimes against women.

He emphasises that increasing awareness and the growing willingness of women to speak out about their trauma mark important steps forward.

At the same time, he believes celebrities today are being held to greater standards of accountability, especially in how they speak about women.

For Farhan, fame brings responsibility, not just to entertain but also to act as a socially conscious citizen striving to set a positive example.

"At least now there is a certain amount of restraint, responsibility, accountability and dignity in the way men in the public eye must speak about women," says Farhan. "That, according to me, is a radical change in the attitude."

IMAGE: Pavail Gulati and Taapsee Pannu in Thappad.

Do you think the safety measures for women are enough?

It is never enough! There is always room for more measures to ensure women's safety. Every day the crime rate grows.

Do you feel frustrated and bitter?

No, I'd rather focus on finding further solutions rather than crying over issues that plague women.

Progress in Addressing Women's Safety

IMAGE: Kirti Kulhari and Taapsee Pannu in P.I.N.K.

How much progress have we made in providing safety for women?

We are making progress. Maybe they're baby steps .The problem (of sex crimes) is growing larger and we're unable to keep up with the pressures of coping with the crimes.

There is more social awareness of the issues. And the reason why we are addressing issues of sexual violation more vocally is because more and more women are coming forward to speak about their own trauma.

Which they smothered earlier on?

For the longest time the unspeakable crimes against women that happened at home or work never came out because women never felt empowered enough to speak out.

The tendency to hush up is on the decline. And that to me is a very positive development.

But the solution to sex crimes against women is far from resolved.

I understand just addressing the issues is not enough. We need to go much further that. But the constant debate has also brought into focus the issue of public utterances made by celebrities.

Fortunately we've reached a stage where men need to think several times before they make any comments on women.

Celebrity Responsibility and Social Issues

IMAGE: Kani Kusruti and Taapsee Pannu in Assi.

Celebrities need to be more cautious in that area.

Thankfully, the days when celebrities shot out statements flying freely and careless around, are over. At least now there is a certain amount of restraint, responsibility , accountability and dignity in the way men in the public eye must speak about women. That according to me, is a radical change in the attitude.

What about celebrities addressing social issues?

It's really not enough anymore to say one is here only to entertain and not reform society. That's just an escapist attitude. The celebrity status comes with a responsibility. However I really wouldn't want to comment on what others do or should do. I can only speak for myself.

So speak?

To me, it is very important to be a socially responsible citizen while working in my various other capacities as actor filmmaker and singer. It's very important to try to be the best human being that one can be. That doesn't mean you try to be or do things that you are not.

Everyone makes mistakes. I am quite certain I've made my share of mistakes.

But the important thing is to TRY and do the right thing. To remember that the public's eyes are on us all the time. So try to be on your best behaviour as much as possible.

One may not always succeed. But there is much to be said in favour of a sincere attempt to do the right thing.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff