Farah-Riteish Bring Lock Upp: Sach Ya Saza On OTT

Brace yourself for tons of drama on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma lists your OTT options.

Key Points OTT has romantic films The Drama, See You at Work Tomorrow and Ginny Weds Sunny 2.

Action dramas like Blast, Avatar: Fire and Ash and Lingam.

You can watch the historical film Raja Shivaji too.

The Drama

Where to watch? Rent on Prime Video

Language: English

Robert Pattinson and Zendaya play a couple ready to exchange vows when they find themselves in a unique situation after a troubling secret from one's past is revealed to the other. A 'feel bad' rom-com that makes you laugh and nervous in turns.

Raja Shivaji

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Marathi

Ritesh Deshmukh opts for the historical genre in his second directorial effort, dramatising as well as essaying Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's path to glory while he laid down the foundation for Swarajya.

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Saza

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh double up as jailor and judge for the reality show's second season involving 14 celebrity contestants thrown behind bars and assigned tasks deciding their 'survival of the fittest' fate on the show.

The Sheep Detectives

Where to watch? Prime Video

Language: English

In this adaptation of Leonie Swann's German novel Three Bags Full, Hugh Jackman stars as a shepherd whose loyal flock step out of the comforts of their home to investigate his mysterious murder.

In the Hand of Dante

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English, Italian

The Nick Tosches novel of the same name forms the source for Julian Schnabel's wacky movie capturing the actuality and authenticity behind Dante Alighieri's Divine Comedy across parallel plots swinging between timelines of the past and present.

House of the Dragon Season 3

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

Eight episodes of infighting, politics and power play at House Targaryen dominate the third season of the spin-off set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

Blast

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Tamil

A karate skilled family fight corporate bullies in their bid to protect the powerless in the action-packed course of Blast.

Gram Chikitsalay Season 2

Where to watch? Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Amol Pararshar slips back in the idealistic shoes of village doctor Dr Prabhat Sinha ready to accept any challenge (or contest) as long as he can safeguard Bhatkani's healthcare provisions in a brand new season of Gram Chikitsalay.

Notes from the Last Row

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean

Following his own failed attempts to author a book, a literature professor becomes increasingly obsessed with mentoring a curious talent in his class leading in a chaotic turn of events. The six-episode series boasts of Old Boy's Choi Min Sik and Twinkling Watermelon's Choi Hyun Wook.

Veerabhadruni Rahasyam

Where to watch? Telugu

Language: Z5

A reboot of the popular 1990s Telugu television series, Marmadesam, Veerabhadruni Rahasyam asserts the power of a mighty deity committed to taking all sinners to task.

See You at Work Tomorrow

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Korean

A corporate worker stuck in a career limbo discovers there's more than meets the eye to her no-nonsense boss and in true K-drama tradition, sparks fly.

Mareechika

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Telugu

A whodunit unfolds when a woman cries murder most foul connecting a man she has feelings for and the NRI she holds guilty.

Ginny Weds Sunny 2

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr peddle their first time pairing as an unlikely romantic couple in Ginny Weds Sunny 2.

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

James Cameron's visual wizardry continues in the third Avatar film of the ongoing series navigating the trials and tribulations faced in Pandora by and because of the Na'vi tribe.

The Bear Season 5

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

It's time to bid adieu to Chef Carmy and company as the fifth and final season of the critically acclaimed series drops and concludes the story of raging passions and flying tempers at the heart of running a restaurant.

Little Brother

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

John Cena and Eric Andre lead the comedy about brothers as different as night and day forced to hang out.

Lingam

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Tamil

One false accusation turns a promising kabbadi player's life upside down thrusting him into the underworld.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff