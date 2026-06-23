Farah Khan: 'Riteish Is Not As Irritating As...'

'Riteish's sense of humour is 100 times more than what he shows.'

IMAGE: Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan at the Lock Upp 2: Sach Ya Sazaa launch event. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Key Points Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan take on hosting duties for the new season of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa.

The show features 14 celebrity contestants, including Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi, Pamala Serena.

The Ektaa Kapoor-backed reality show will stream on Netflix from June 27.

Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan Turn Hosts For Lock Upp 2: Sach Ya Sazaa

IMAGE: Netflix India's VP Content Monika Shergill, Ektaa Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Farah Khan at the Lock Upp 2: Sach Ya Sazaa launch event. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Remember when Lock Upp first came out with Kangana Ranaut as its host?

The reality show returns in a refreshed format with a new title, Lock Upp 2: Sach Ya Sazaa. This season will feature 14 celebrity contestants living in a prison-themed setup for six weeks, with hosting duties taken over by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh.

At the launch event in Mumbai, the crackling duo appeared together, hand in hand, and made it clear that viewers can expect a "very, very strict" side of them this season.

Adding a playful twist to the show's title, Riteish said, "Sach main hoon, Sazaa is Farah."

She quickly responded with a smile, "Main sazaa nahin, mazaa hu."

Farah said she is very fond of Riteish, adding, "Riteish is my brother. He is not as irritating as my real brother, but he is my brother. And his sense of humour is 100 times more than what he shows."

She added that joining the show with Riteish was an easy decision for her.

Curiously, she asked if it was the same for him. Riteish with a sheepish smile, "Yes, along with the money!"

Lock Upp 2 Promises Drama and Entertainment

IMAGE: Pamala Serena, Ram Kapoor, Shivangi Joshi, Riteish Deshmukh at the Lock Upp 2: Sach Ya Sazaa launch event. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

While the identities of all 14 'inmates' remain under wraps, the launch event offered a glimpse of the contestant lineup.

Ram Kapoor was introduced as the first contestant of the show followed by television actor Shivangi Joshi and Desi Bling breakout Pamala 'Pam' Serena.

Kapoor, who is reuniting with Ektaa Kapoor after the success of Bade Acche Lagte Hain, said he didn't expect to do a reality show and shared the reasons behind his decision.

"There were four universal signs for me to join the show. First, my very close and respected casting agent called me for this show. Secondly, Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh are the reason. Farah, Sajid (Khan, Farah's brother) and I are chaddi buddies. Lastly, whenever I have worked with Ekta Kapoor in last 15 years, we have created magic," Kapoor said.

Why Kangana Ranaut Won't Return For Lock Upp 2

IMAGE: Monika Shergill, Ektaa Kapoor, Ram Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Farah Khan at the Lock Upp 2: Sach Ya Sazaa launch event. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Ektaa Kapoor, who co-produces the show, said the new edition of Lock Upp is not just another reality series, but "social experiment" filled with drama and entertainment.

She revealed that the upcoming season has been completely reworked, and that's why Kangana Ranaut is not returning as host this season.

"The entire format of the show, the whole vision changed and the demographic, the kind of jailer-judge format we had. Nothing of the original show has been kept, neither the jailer nor the host. So keeping anything of the old would not bring the fresh presentation of the branding. So I am sure Kangana would have understood," Ektaa said.

The light-hearted mood briefly changed when Riteish was asked about the possible punishment his Raja Shivaji co-stars Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt could face on Lock Up because of their past controversies.

The question appeared to catch him off guard, and he made it clear he was not pleased.

"I will not bring them as my duty is to host. As a host, my job is to just interact with them. I don't know about the inmates that would appear on the show," Riteish responded.

IMAGE: Team Lock Upp 2: Sach Ya Sazaa at the launch event. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Lock Upp 2: Sach Ya Sazaa streams on Netflix from June 27.