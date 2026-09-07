Farah Khan's Emotional Goodbye To Her Children

Farah Khan shared an emotional farewell as her triplets, Czar, Diva, and Anya, embarked on their university journeys across three different cities in the US.

IMAGE: Farah Khan with daughter Diva. Photograph: Kind courtesy Farah Khan Kunder/Instagram

Key Points Farah Khan's triplets, Czar, Diva and Anya, have departed for the US to commence their university education in three separate cities.

Farah's post received an outpouring of support and love from celebrity friends and colleagues, including Karan Johar and Rhea Kapoor.

Earlier in May, Farah had celebrated her children's school graduation, where they received their degrees from Nita Ambani.

IMAGE: Farah Khan with daughter Anya. Photograph: Kind courtesy Farah Khan Kunder/Instagram

For Farah Khan, saying goodbye to her triplets, all at the same time, was not easy. The filmmaker-choreographer recently shared an emotional post as her son Czar and daughters Diva and Anya moved out of Mumbai to begin their university studies in three different cities across the US.

An Emotional Farewell

IMAGE: Farah Khan with son Czar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Farah Khan Kunder/Instagram

Farah shared a series of pictures on her Instagram, with the title track of Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, adding heft to her emotional goodbye.

'If u thought moving ur kid to college was hard.. try doing it 3 times! 3 cities, 3 campuses..3 goodbyes! 3pieces of my heart Jao jee lo apni zindagi.. but remember, all roads lead back to Dad & mom.. to @shirishkunder for doing everything except cming in the family pics.. p.s. - @divakunder u know why i chose this song.'

Celebrity Support and Family Milestones

IMAGE: Farah Khan's triplets Anya, Diva and Czar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Farah Khan Kunder/Instagram

Farah received love from several friends and colleagues in the comments. Karan Johar called her the 'Best mom ever', while Rhea Kapoor wrote, 'I can't believe they are so big.'

The filmmaker had earlier shared another special moment from her children's lives when they graduated from school in May.

She posted pictures from the graduation ceremony, where Czar, Diva and Anya received their degrees from Reliance Foundation founder and chairperson Nita Ambani.

Farah married filmmaker Shirish Kunder, who was the editor of her film Main Hoon Naa, on December 9, 2004. The couple later worked together on films including Jaan-E-Mann, Om Shanti Om and Tees Maar Khan.

They welcomed their triplets in 2008.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff