'Fans Threaten Me And Say...'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Das

Mumbai-born actor Shraddha Das impressed us in the OTT thriller series, Search: The Naina Murder Case.

After starting her career in 2008's Telugu film, Siddu From Sikakulam, she made her Bollywood debut in 2010's National Award-winning film, Lahore.

"Arya 2 with Allu Arjun was a huge hit and catapulted me to fame," Shraddha tells Rediff Senior Contributor Rajul Hegde.

Your performance in Search: The Naina Murder Case has been appreciated. How did you approach the character?

My character Raksha is quite complex.

To prepare, I had extensive discussions with Rohan (Sippy, Director) sir and participated in table reads with the cast.

He guided me to observe the traits of female politicians, so I studied their body language and speech patterns.

Raksha's multi-dimensionality fascinated me -- she's ambitious and strong-willed, yet vulnerable in love.

I drew upon my own experiences to bring depth to her character.

IMAGE: Shraddha Das in Search: The Naina Murder Case.

Any standout scenes from the series?

One standout scene is where I scream at Tushar's character, the politician I'm having an affair with, and say, 'You don't have a spine.'

Rohan sir encouraged me to amp up the intensity, saying, 'Increase the sur, it's not working.'

The emotions poured out naturally, and tears welled up in my eyes.

It was a magical moment that showcased Raksha's depth.

Viewers loved it, messaging me about that intense scene. Moments like those make acting rewarding.

What was it like working with Konkona Sen Sharma for the first time?

Working with Konkona was a delight. I was thrilled to share the screen with this fabulous actress, known for films like Wake Up Sid and Life... In A Metro.

On set, Konkona was kind, warm, and humane, treating everyone with respect regardless of their roles.

Acting alongside her was effortless -- her talent brought out the best in me, and I found myself reacting naturally to her performance.

She has a way of making everyone feel at ease -- no intimidation, just warmth.

Our Bengali connection added to the experience. She would compliment my saris and joke that I don't look like a typical Bengali. I agree with her.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Das

How was the dynamics with the other actors and Rohan Sippy?

The set was intense, with a focus on prep and professionalism.

We did extensive readings and rehearsals, shooting many scenes daily.

The hours were long, but the vibe was collaborative and fast-paced. We stayed in character, given the serious nature.

Rohan sir was fantastic, conducting thorough readings and sharing his vision. He gave us the freedom to explore, with specific guidance on blocking.

His inputs elevated scenes. Sometimes my ideas were transformed by his direction.

I applied kajal on my first day of shoot but Rohan and the DOP (Director Of Photography) immediately told me to ditch the makeup. The no-makeup look fit my character's political tone and looked great on screen.

You have worked in multiple languages.

I think my openness to new experiences and the passion for acting led me to explore different languages.

As a Mumbai girl, I wanted to work locally, but didn't limit myself to one language.

I'd audition for anything interesting -- ads, South Indian films, or projects in different languages. For me, it's about the character and story, not just language.

I have worked on various projects, produced content in Telugu, Bengali, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam, and even sung for Disha Patani for the Telugu film Kanguva.

I have judged the Telugu dance show Dhee.

My approach is to stay engaged and keep working, rather than waiting for the perfect opportunity.

This mindset has allowed me to maintain a steady flow of work and explore different facets of my craft.

As a Bombay-born Bengali, I'm fluent in Marathi and Hindi. Malayalam is challenging for me.

Bengali is my mother tongue, but I joke I'm better in Telugu!

My Hindi is polished, thanks to my Mumbai upbringing.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Das

You started your career with a Hindi film.

Yes. Lahore took a while to release, and won the National Award later.

Meanwhile, I began working in Telugu films. Arya 2 with Allu Arjun was a huge hit and catapulted me to fame.

I went on to work with top Telugu stars.

Is it exhausting to prepare for roles in different languages?

I enjoy it. I work every day of my life in different languages.

I focus on mastering the lines.

I start with the script, and work with an assistant director to perfect pronunciation and pauses. I record voice notes, listening repeatedly till the lines feel natural. This helps me deliver authentic performances.

While Hindi is easy for me, Telugu and other languages require effort.

I have even learned Kannada for my films.

I don't use prompting; I learn lines thoroughly.

Both the South Indian cinema and Bollywood industries are professional, with some differences. In South Indian cinema, the editing starts on set. Watching films is like a festival; the entire family goes to watch movies.

Fans are intense, eagerly awaiting releases and showering love on stars.

My Telugu audience experience has been overwhelming.

Today, if I have 2.9 million followers on Instagram, out of that, the majority is from the South.

Telugu has given me the most fame and money.

Hindi is easy for me because that is the spoken language here.

Something very cute happened this year. Arya 2 was re-released and became a hit again.

Early morning, I received messages.

People were dancing in front of the screen, sending me videos and tagging me.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Das

Do you think there is a dearth of stories in Bollywood, and that's why we are remaking South films?

Bollywood might be looking at South remakes due to original stories.

South films have unique ideas, like I've seen working with Sukumar sir (Pushpa, Arya). His ideas are unique, not inspired from anywhere. I have done many films with original concepts.

The production is lavish in the South, especially in Hyderabad. They treat filmmaking like a sacred process.

People are very sentimental about their work and loved ones.

Their approach is different -- they watch a big film on Friday, no matter the review.

They go for morning shows and break coconuts. I've never seen such dedication in Mumbai.

You have glamour pictures on Instagram unlike your characters in the series. How do you describe your personal style?

I don't like to put on any makeup.

I like to be in loose, comfortable clothes.

But people really like me in a sari.

My Instagram is full of saris because South fans threaten me and say that if I don't wear a sari, they will unfollow me (laughs).

I am tired of wearing a sari. So in my daily life, I wear casual, western clothes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Das

What are you working on next?

There's a film with Jaideep Ahlawat, another one with Manoj Bajpayee, produced by Neeraj Pandey and directed by Ritesh Shah.

In the South, I have two releases lined up.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff