Fans Shower Love on Amitabh Bachchan, 83

On Amitabh Bachchan's 83th birthday, fans in Kolkata celebrated their idol's big day in a temple dedicated to the star.

Located about 2,000 km away from Mr Bachchan's Juhu, north west Mumbai, bungalow, Jalsa, is Kolkata's Bachchan Dham.

Fans are showering Mr. Bachchan with love, from Mumbai to Kolkata and beyond, celebrating the icon who has been part of their lives for decades.

IMAGE: A celebration hosted by the All Bengal Amitabh Bachchan Fans Association at the Amitabh Bachchan temple in Kolkata on Saturday, October 11, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Children celebrate the movie legend's 83rd birthday in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Fans cut a birthday cake for Mr. Bachchan at the All Bengal Amitabh Bachchan Fans Association birthday celebration in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Amitabh Bachchan with Shatrugan Sinha who wished his colleague on X: 'Many many happy returns of the day for our icon, role model, for everybody'. Photograph: Kind courtesy ShatruganSinha/X

IMAGE: Amitabh Bachchan with Javed Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar on KBC.

Farhan Akhtar on Instagram: 'Happy birthday Amit uncle. What a pleasure and privilege it was to be with you on your birthday special. Listening to you and dad reminisce about your life and times together was an absolute treat.

'The experience in itself is more valuable than any amount that one can hope to win on the show.' Photograph: Kind courtesy, Farhan Akhtar/Instagram

IMAGE: Amitabh Bachchan with Manoj Bajpayee who had this to say on Instagram: 'You planted the seed of acting in me. Thank you Amitji for inspiring an entire generation. Wishing you good health, happiness and prosperity. Happy birthday @amitabhbachchan Sir'. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manoj Bajpayee/Instagram

IMAGE: Anupam Kher on Instagram: 'Respected Amitji! Happy birthday to you! You and your life have taught us so much! Not only in the acting field! Rather about the many aspects of life too!

'May Lord Shankar always keep you happy and healthy! Give more longevity! #HappyBirthdayAmitji'. Photograph: Kind courtesy, Anupam Kher/Instagram

IMAGE: Amitabh Bachchan with Kantara star Rishab Shetty. Photograph: Kind courtesy, Hombale Films/Instagram

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff