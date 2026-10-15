Fans Celebrate Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 Release

Dhanush attends the premiere of Rajinikanth's highly anticipated film Jailer 2 in Chennai, as fans across India erupt in grand celebrations.

IMAGE: Dhanush arrives to watch Rajinikanth's Jailer 2. All Photographs: ANI Photo

Key Points Dhanush attended the premiere of Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 at Rohini Theatre in Chennai.

Fans across India and from countries like Australia and Malaysia are celebrating Jailer 2's release with excitement, including bursting crackers, performing pujas, and special rituals.

Devotees performed unique rituals like mann soru and angapradakshinam at temples, praying for the film's blockbuster success.

A Rajinikanth movie release is a mega event.

Thalaiva's fans from across the country get together in movie theatres to dance, play the dhol, and participate in all kind of rituals to celebrate yet another instance of watching the Megastar on the big screen.

So with Jailer 2's release, *everyone* got excited. And that includes Rajinikanth's former son-in-law Dhanush, a superstar himself, who made sure to catch a morning show of the film at the Rohini theatre in Chennai.

Jailer 2 Release and Fan Frenzy

A fan named Shantini, who has come from Sydney, Australia, can't contain her excitement.

"So many expectations! We are so happy; can't wait. The reach is amazing; we tried to do the first day first show as soon as we could. It has to be better than the first part," she says.

Fans also travelled from Malaysia to watch Jailer 2.

Nationwide Celebrations for Rajinikanth's Film

From bursting crackers to thronging theatres early in the morning for the FDFS, to performing pujas, fans are celebrating Jailer 2's release in their own special way, turning the film's opening day into a party.

A day before the release, Rajinikanth's younger daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth unveiled a promotional LED banner in Chennai.

After the film's release on Thursday, she wrote an emotional post on Instagram: 'Thalaivar is an emotion not just for me, but for everyone who loves him. It's something words can’t describe; you can only feel it.

'Jailer 2 is a sensational blockbuster, and my Tiger Muthuvel Pandian , my appa absolutely rocks the screen! 51 years of entertaining us. 51 years of Rajinism. My dear @nelsondilipkumar jiiiii what a film! And my dearest brother @anirudhofficial the elevations you've created have taken it to another level. What a way to celebrate your birthday this year!

'To the entire brilliant cast and crew so much love. I could go on and on about this film, but I'm too emotional to say more. Watch Jailer 2 again and again and again. This film is going to create history in Tamil cinema. SO PROUD !!!! SO SO PROUD !!!!'

Devotion and Box Office Hopes

At the Veyil Vandha Amman temple in Tirupparankundram, the fans performed special rituals, including mann soru, a practice of eating food directly from the ground as part of a religious vow.

They also practised angapradakshinam, in which devotees roll their bodies around the temple premises as an act of devotion.

A fan named Karthik has built a temple dedicated to Rajinikanth at his residence and regularly offers prayers there.

Karthik seemed confident that Jailer 2 would surpass the box office record set by its predecessor.

"The earlier film Jailer created a box office record with phenomenal collections. We believe Jailer 2 will break that record. Our Kulasaami, Rajinikanth, is the one who creates records, and he is the one who breaks them through his own films," he told ANI.

Jailer 2 is produced by Sun Pictures and directed by Nelson. It follows the success of the first instalment, raising expectations among fans.

The second part co-stars Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, Jackie Shroff and Mohanlal. The movie's music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff