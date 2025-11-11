Family, Friends Say Goodbye To Sulakshana Pandit

It was a sad day for the movies, as film folk grappled with updates on movie legend Dharmendra's health, and attended the prayer services for Zarine Khan as well as singer-actress Sulakshana Pandit.

Sulakshana Pandit's prayer service was held at the ISKCON temple in Juhu, northwest Mumbai.

Vijayta Pandit Srivastava stands next to the portrait of her older sister, Sulakshana Pandit, in her younger days.

As her health worsened through the years, Sulakshana moved in with Vijayta and her family and lived the life of a recluse.

"There was a time when Sulakshana didi looked after me. Then it was my turn to look after her," Vijayta told us.

Vijayta with sons Avitesh Srivastava and Anivesh Srivastava.

Udit Narayan and Sulakshana's youngest brother Lalit Pandit.

Tiger Shroff.

Jackie Shroff.

Sharbani Mukerji with her mother Shamita Mukerji.

Anu (behind) and Shashi Ranjan.

Ashoke Pandit.

Singer Jaaved Ali.

Poonam Dhillon.

Mukesh Rishi, right.

Jaspinder Narula.

Bosco Caesar, right.

Varsha and Ramesh Taurani.

Nitin Mukesh.

Anupam Kher.

The Pandit family.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff