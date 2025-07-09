Ex-Secretary Arrested For Swindling Alia Bhatt

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt in an advertisement for Malabar Gold & Diamonds.

Alia Bhatt's former secretary Vedika Shetty was arrested by the Juhu police in Mumbai for swindling Rs 76 lakhs from her production house, Eternal Sunshine Productions Pvt Ltd, and her personal accounts, Sunil Jadhav, senior police inspector, Juhu police station, told Rediff.

Shetty is alleged to have carried out the swindle over two years, from May 2022 to August 2024.

According to a report in the Mumbai Mirror newspaper, Shetty was arrested in Bengaluru and brought to Mumbai on a five-day transit remand by the Mumbai police.

The matter, Mumbai Mirror report stated, came to light when Alia's mother Soni Razdan filed a complaint with the Juhu police on January 23, 2025, following which a case was registered under sections 316(4) (Criminal Breach of Trust) and 318 (4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

A senior police officer from the Juhu police station told this correspondent that Shetty was hiding most of the time in Mangaluru, her native place.

"Shetty sought refuge in Mangaluru hoping her anticipatory bail would be accepted by the Bombay high court. She was buying time as she thought she would get bail and avoid arrest. The court, however, rejected her bail, leading to her arrest," the police officer said.

Shetty also told the police that she went to Rajasthan on a religious tour and was not evading arrest.

As Alia's secretary, Vedika was entrusted with significant financial responsibilities, which she allegedly misused for personal gains.

Police officers stated that Shetty would generate fake invoices and obtain Alia's signature on them, and would channel the proceeds of the ill-gotten money through her close friend's account.

However, it is not clear at this moment whether her friend was involved in the crime as well.

After Soni Razdan went to the police, Shetty went underground.

She kept changing her location as the police was on her trail for the last six months.

Initially, Shetty went to Rajasthan, then moved to Karnataka, followed by Pune.

The Mumbai police got hold of her when she moved to Bengaluru.

Shetty was produced before a magistrate's court on Tuesday and was remanded to police custody till July 10.

Eternal Sunshine Productions was launched by Alia Bhatt in 2021.

The company has produced films like Darlings and Jigra.

Till the time of filing this report there has been no official comment from Alia Bhatt, Soni Razdan or Eternal Sunshine Productions.

