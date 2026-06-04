Ex-CBFC Chief Pahlaj Nihalani Passes Away

Producer and former Central Board of Film Certification chairman Pahlaj Nihalani was known for backing several commercially successful entertainers and his controversial tenure at the CBFC.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pahlaj Nihalani/Instagram

Key Points Veteran film producer and former CBFC chairman Pahlaj Nihalani passed away in Mumbai at 76 after a prolonged illness.

His last rites are scheduled for 3 pm at the Santa Cruz Hindu crematorium in north west Mumbai.

Nihalani produced several commercially successful films, including Haathkadi, Aandhi-Toofan, Shola Aur Shabnam and Aankhen.

Film producer and former Central Board of Film Certification chairman Pahlaj Nihalani passed away in Mumbai on June 4. He was 76.

He breathed his last at around 9:30 am at his residence after a prolonged illness.

Nihalani's family issued a statement confirming the producer's demise.

It read, 'With profound grief, we inform you of the passing of our beloved Pahlaj Nihalani on 4th June 2026. The cremation ceremony will be held today at 3 pm at Santa Cruz Hindu Crematorium. We are grateful for your thoughts and prayers as we bid a final farewell.'

A Career Spanning Decades

A prominent figure in the Hindi film industry, Pahlaj Nihalani's career spanned over four decades. He carved a niche for himself as a successful producer before taking on the role of CBFC chairman.

He began his production journey in the early 1980s with Haathkadi (1982), followed by Aandhi-Toofan (1985).

Over the years, he backed several commercially successful entertainers, including Gunahon Ka Faisla, Paap Ki Duniya, Mitti Aur Sona, Shola Aur Shabnam, and Aankhen. He shared a long working relationship with David Dhawan and Govinda.

His productions were known for their mass appeal and contributed significantly to mainstream Hindi cinema during the late 1980s and 1990s.

Beyond filmmaking, Nihalani remained a widely discussed figure during his tenure as CBFC chairman, a position that often placed him at the centre of debates surrounding film certification and censorship in India.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff