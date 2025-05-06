'Everyone Wants To Get Scared And Laugh About It'

'Let's see if Subham gets the audiences' funnybone and their terror-pulse.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

Samantha makes her debut as a producer with the horror comedy Subham.

As it gets ready for release on May 9, she tells Subhash K Jha, "It's important to remember that women make up half the population and we need more women producers, directors and storytellers bringing their voices and experiences to the forefront."

"I really want to champion projects that resonate with the modern woman."

Your debut film Subham is a horror comedy. What made you take up the challenge of turning producer at this stage of your career when you are rocking as an actor?

You can't expect meaningful change without taking risks, and I don't think I have ever shied away from taking risks.

More often than not, those risks have paid off.

Probably after 15 years of learning and being an actor, I believe I have gained that kind of insight and experience needed to be sure of the stories I want to tell.

My production house Tralala Moving Pictures has an incredible team.

Tralala conveys a very breezy feel.

I am glad you got it.

I don't want to be one of those producers looking anxiously over my shoulders.

With my team, I am sorted.

We are committed to putting out work that's intentional and never middling or half-hearted.

IMAGE: Samantha with Subham leads Shriya Kontham and Harshith Reddy. Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

Would your productions reflect your identity?

My identity as a woman will naturally influence all of my creative choices, and I'm proud of that.

I believe our industry needs more of the female perspective.

There aren't enough women directors in our industry.

Cinema is still incredibly male-dominated.

I'm not saying that as a bad thing, it's just important to remember that women make up half the population and we need more women producers, directors and storytellers bringing their voices and experiences to the forefront.

I really want to champion projects that resonate with the modern woman.

I'm really excited to help shape stories that reflect our perspectives with authenticity and depth.

IMAGE: Shriya Kontham and Harshith Reddy in Subham.

What made you choose newcomers Harshith Reddy, Charan Peri and Shriya Kontham in Subham?

A long time ago, Gautham Menon decided to take a risk on a newcomer. His choice is the reason I have a seat at the table today.

Are you talking about that powerhouse performer named Samantha Ruth Prabhu?

That's right.

I believe it is my responsibility to give more opportunities to newcomers, to people outside of this industry, because I was once given such an opportunity.

I'm really proud of these kids and their performances.

What they bring to this project is indispensable.

IMAGE: Shravani Lakshmi, Shriya Kontham, Shalini Kondepudi, Charan Peri, Harshith Reddy and Gavireddy Srinivas in Subham.

The newcomers look super confident.

Certainly. I wasn't as good as them in my earlier films.

Right now, all I have to do is push this film a little and spread the word.

After that, it's going to be the film and the performances that take it forward.

Why did you choose the horror-comedy genre as your production debut?

Everyone wants to get scared and laugh about it. There is a primeval urge in us to prod elemental emotions.

Let's see if Subham gets the audiences' funnybone and their terror-pulse.

Finally, the nation wants to know why Samantha is still single.

Doesn't the nation have anything better to do than worry about my love life?