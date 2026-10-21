'Everyone Used To Call Me Mamata Banerjee!'

'Questions give you courage, and they also give you answers. Sometimes those answers are uncomfortable, and sometimes they are not.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Plabita Borthakur/Instagram

Key Points 'I have been asking questions since I was a child.'

'I am from Assam where patriarchy exists but it is not so obvious as in the North.'

'The act of rebellion gradually becomes the act of questioning, and then it becomes the act of courage because you know the consequences.'

Why do we accept certain rules without asking why? That question lies at the heart of Director Abhinay Deo's Doosra.

Starring Plabita Borthakur as Tara, the film follows a young woman who is told 'rivaazon pe sawaal nahi uthate', but finds the courage to question the traditions and expectations imposed on her.

The film blends documentary and fiction storytelling, as Tara's emotional journey draws an unlikely parallel with Sourav Ganguly's iconic shirt-waving celebration at Lord's in 2002.

For Deo and Borthakur, the idea hits close to home. Their own experiences growing up made him question why we often feel the need to conform.

"Questions are the basis of change. If you do not ask questions, you will never look for answers. And if you do not look for answers, where are you going? You are simply stopping," Deo tells Mayur Sanap/Rediff.

The film blends documentary and fiction to tell a coming-of-age story. Did you see this as an experiment from the beginning?

Abhinay Deo: No. But it became one because there was no precedent for it. In filmmaking, there is usually something similar you can refer to. But how do you tell an emotional, coming-of-age story by merging pure documentary and pure fiction? Nobody in India, at least to my knowledge, had merged the two in this way.

My biggest challenge was wondering whether people would accept it or be thrown off by it. We are watching a film, and suddenly a real image appears. We have talking heads in the middle, like a documentary, to make a point.

I kept hoping that Tara's story would not be overshadowed by the documentary elements. I had to use all my skills to make sure people forgot where the documentary ended and Tara's story began. I wanted them to simply watch it as a story.

The more I show the film to people, the more I realise that we have managed to do that. The experimental part was figuring out how to hold the audience and not let them disengage.

The intention was not to experiment. It became the fate of the film.

'When I was six or seven, nobody could win an argument with me'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Plabita Borthakur/Instagram

Plabita, Tara keeps questioning things others take for granted. How much of your younger self did you see in her?

Plabita Borthakur: I have been asking questions since I was a child. In Assamese, there is a word: 'abhadra'.

When I was six or seven, nobody could win an argument with me because I would come up with the most random counterarguments. Everyone used to call me Mamata Banerjee!

Abhinay Deo: Oh, that is similar to 'abhadra' in Marathi. It can mean unconventional, but it also has a slightly negative connotation. People would use it for someone who behaved in an unusual way or spoke back.

Plabita: Yeah. So, I was rebellious and always asked questions. Even today, I refuse to do many things that are based purely on rituals because I believe some traditions came into existence because of the way the world used to be.

For example, in Assam, people say you should not cut your nails after dark. I would ask why. The answer was always that you simply should not do it. But you cannot just tell someone not to do something without explaining why.

I used to tell my parents that perhaps people said this because there were no lights back then. You might not be able to see properly or clean up the nails. But what is the problem now? You cannot stick to the old ways just because that is what people have always done. You have to question them and find logical answers.

That is why I love Tara. She asks questions from a place of innocence. She wants to know why she has to do something but soon realises the consequences. In her family, she gets slapped for asking questions, yet she continues. That is courageous.

The act of rebellion gradually becomes the act of questioning, and then it becomes an act of courage because you know the consequences. You know you will be hit or beaten up, but you still ask because you cannot stop. That is what I admire about Tara.

'We take pride in Assamese culture because it is not considered very patriarchal in certain ways'

IMAGE: Plabita with her sisters. Photograph: Kind courtesy Plabita Borthakur/Instagram

Growing up, was there a moment when you realised that the society treats girls and boys differently?

Plabita: I have had a very different life from Tara.

We are three daughters and I am the youngest. I was the unplanned child! I remember our neighbour aunty telling us that my father was the first person she had ever seen who seemed so happy at the birth of a third daughter. I never understood what that meant.

I am from Assam where patriarchy exists but it is not so obvious as in the North. My parents were liberal and probably the most lenient parents in our township. I did not feel restricted growing up.

Later, however, I began to realise that many things my parents, relatives and people around me expected of us were expectations placed on us because we were girls. We were told to be polite, always smile and have a pleasant personality. I feel there is greater pressure on girls to be polite and pleasant.

We take pride in Assamese culture because it is not considered very patriarchal in certain ways. We do not have dowry; in our marriages, the boy's family gifts jewellery to the bride, almost as a way of saying that they are bringing her home. But patriarchy exists everywhere. At the end of the day, the man is still considered the head of the family who makes all the decisions.

My father is now slowly realising things with three daughters. He will tell us that we should do something ourselves and then turn to my mother and ask if she should do it too. He is beginning to see things differently.

Thankfully, because of my parents, I did not notice these things when I was younger. But now, I see them within the family as well.

'There is not a single state in our country where patriarchy does not exist'

IMAGE: Plabita with her family. Photograph: Kind courtesy Plabita Borthakur/Instagram

The story could be set in any part of India. Why did Rajasthan feel right for Tara's story?

Abhinay: I had to choose a place, and wanted it to be diametrically opposite to Bengal, where Sourav Ganguly comes from, and to the world of cricket.

I also wanted a sense of dryness. These are what I call a filmmaker's whims and fancies. I wanted Tara to grow up somewhere harsh, both in terms of the climate and the patriarchy.

People from the North, particularly the north-western belt, are often seen as hardened and cut-and-dried. Rajasthan is very male-dominated, so I felt it would work for the story.

It could easily have been Haryana or Maharashtra. There is not a single state in our country where patriarchy does not exist. I did not want an exceptionally beautiful place, a green landscape or a lovely hill station. I wanted somewhere harsh, where everything seemed hard. That is why Rajasthan.

'The moment was highly emotional'

IMAGE: The Doosra poster. Photograph: Kind courtesy Doosra The Film/Instagram

Sourav Ganguly's shirt-waving celebration became a defining cricket moment. What did it represent to you beyond the game?

Abhinay: I watched that moment live in 2002. I was 32. What I remember distinctly is the massive celebration in our house. We were sitting together, watching, and the moment was highly emotional.

India had an unbelievable target of 325 runs to chase against England, who were in great form. Our Fab Five had gone out very early, but Kaif, Yuvraj, Zaheer and Harbhajan helped us win the match.

It was a multifaceted, celebratory moment that stayed in our minds. In a subliminal way, it made us feel that we had beaten Australia, England and South Africa. We were the best team in the world. That was the euphoria I experienced.

It was a cricketing moment, and then we went back to our jobs. But somewhere, that feeling of subservience, that a white man is always better, that those people are always better, was being challenged.

Interestingly, in 2001, a year before that match, I had won my first Cannes trophy. It was a good moment for Indian advertising because we had hardly won anything. I won bronze then, silver in 2002 and gold a few years later.

Somewhere, all these things collided in my mind, though I did not realise it at the time. Looking back, I feel there was a change from then onwards.

The title Doosra suggests another perspective on things around us. What does it mean in the context of the film?

Abhinay: Yes. Doosra means a second perspective -- the second freedom struggle, in Tara's context. It is also the cricketing ball that looks as though it will go one way but turns the other way...

Abhinay, what personal experiences have found their way into this story?

Abhinay: When I was in school, my English was very bad. Everyone around me spoke Hindi, so my Hindi was good, but I was extremely conscious of my English. As a result, I avoided speaking it.

When we went to a hotel, my mother would ask me to call for breakfast. But in a five-star hotel, I would pick up the phone and have a problem speaking in English. I was seven, eight or ten years old at the time.

My brother noticed this. His English was very good because his friends spoke English. He decided that from that day onwards, he would speak to me only in English.

Think about what the film is saying. It is about our subservience to the Englishman, to the white man. I had experienced that subservience since childhood. If a white man came in front of me, I would stop talking.

The first question I asked myself was, what am I scared of? I had a teacher who told me, 'What will happen at the most? You will fail. You will make a fool of yourself. That’s it.'

He told me not to avoid situations in which I might look foolish, but to accept that possibility. Hindi is a national language, so what was the problem?

I said I did not have a problem, but others did. He told me to ask them.

That made me realise that I was fine; the problem lay elsewhere. It does not mean you should not learn English. It means you should be comfortable with who you are.

You do not learn unless you fall.

IMAGE: Plabita Borthakur in Doosra. Photograph: Kind courtesy Doosra The Film/Instagram

The film argues that questioning is essential to change. Was that the central idea from the start?

Abhinay Deo: Absolutely. Questioning is our right. Not irrelevant or stupid questions just for the sake of it, but poignant questions about things that matter.

Some questions will be constructive and some destructive. That is fine. The point is that we cannot stop asking questions. That is what this film is about, and Tara's character embodies it.

The film was ready in 2020, but that was the year of COVID. We have reached 2026, and I feel the delay has been a blessing in disguise. The film is 10 times more relevant today than it was in 2020.

'This film prods people to understand that it is not wrong to ask questions'

IMAGE: Plabita and Director Abhinay Deo.

If Tara could ask the Indian society one question today, what would it be?

Plabita: (Thinks) I think Tara would ask, 'When did so many of us stop asking questions?' There are still many people who ask questions, but there are many who have stopped.

Abhinay Deo: Also, I feel that calling the act of asking questions an act of rebellion is like turning around and calling the most obvious thing something extraordinary. Questioning should be our nature.

Imagine if Newton, Archimedes or Galileo had not asked questions.

This film prods people to understand that it is not wrong to ask questions. Questions give you courage, and they also give you answers. Sometimes those answers are uncomfortable, and sometimes they are not. You must be able to accept both in the same stride.