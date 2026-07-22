'Every Voice Deserves To Be Heard With Dignity'

'Injustice and violence is not new in our country. It has only just arrived at your doorstep, and now even you cannot ignore it.'

IMAGE: An injured supporter of the Cockroach Janta Party at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, July 21, 2026, a day after thousands of protesters marched toward Parliament demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Key Points 'The poverty in our country is not just in our environment but also in our minds.'

'Somewhere along the way, 'anti-national' started meaning anyone who asks a hard question.'

'The right to question is as important as the responsibility to listen.'

Film folk continue to support the youth of the country as the student protests continue nationwide.

'The divide is between the old world and the new one'

Abhay Deol: Let's admit to ourselves, culturally we have always placed our community before our country. We speak with national pride, be we remain divided through religion, caste, class, and even language.

This is why we remain fragmented, apathetic, fearful, concerned only for our own well being. Because no one is going to support you when you need it most. The poverty in our country is not just in our environment but also in our minds. We don't expect excellence, the bare minimum will do.

Don't just look at the films and the media, look at your parents and ask them what they believe. The divide is between the old world and the new one that is emerging. You either change, or you get left behind.

Injustice and violence is not new in our country. It has only just arrived at your doorstep, and now even you cannot ignore it.

IMAGE: John, 20, an injured supporter of the Cockroach Janta Party at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, July 21, 2026, a day after thousands of protesters marched toward Parliament demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Saqib Saleem: 'Batons on unarmed people?'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saqib Saleem (@saqibsaleem)

Anurag Kashyap: 'In bachchon ke sawaal poochne aur vote dene ka time aagaya hai'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap10)

Saba Pataudi: 'It's heartbreaking to watch the brutality'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba Pataudi (@sabapataudi)

Karan Tacker: 'The future is talking. We should probably listen'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Tacker (@karantacker)

Nauheed Cyrusi: 'This country's youth was in a boiling pot...'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nauheed Cyrusi (@nauheedc)

Jatin Sarna: 'As an artist it hurts me the most seeing people of my country suffering'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jatin Sarna (@thejatinsarna)

Rajkummar Rao: 'Every voice deserves to be heard with dignity'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

Guru Randhawa: 'Protect the dreams of our young minds'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guru Randhawa (@gururandhawa)

Kunchako Boban: 'Humanity comes above anything'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kunchacko Boban (@kunchacks)

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Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff