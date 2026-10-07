Esha Deol Has A New Name Now

Esha Deol shares the deeply personal reason behind adopting her legendary father's name.

IMAGE: Esha Dharmendra Deol with her father Dharmendra. Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Dharmendra Deol/Instagram

Key Points Esha Deol has adopted 'Esha Dharmendra Deol' as her name, describing it as a deeply personal decision to honour her father.

She is set to star in Malamaal Weekly 2, a comedy franchise, expressing her enjoyment for the genre and past experiences in comic films.

Esha prioritises her daughters while balancing her passion for acting, noting her daughters' admiration for their grandmother Hema Malini.

IMAGE: Ahana Deol, Dharmendra, Hema Malini and Esha Dharmendra Deol. Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Dharmendra Deol/Instagram

Esha Deol now calls herself Esha Dharmendra Deol.

"It is deeply personal to me. He's my father, and I feel like keeping him with me, in my life and in all that I do," Esha tells Subhash K Jha.

'Comedy is a genre I've always enjoyed'

IMAGE: Celina Jaitly, Lara Dutta and Esha Dharmendra Deol in No Entry.

Esha recently signed up Malamaal Weekly 2, and she admits she enjoys a good laugh.

"Comedy is a genre I've always enjoyed. I was looking for a good comic script and Malamaal Weekly 2 is exactly that," she says.

"I've done films like No Entry, Shaadi No 1 and One Two Three. I have some wonderful memories of working in the comic genre. So when Malamaal Weekly 2 came my way, it felt like the right film to take up -- fun, light-hearted and refreshing. I think audiences are going to enjoy it. Sometimes, a good dose of laughter is exactly what we need."

'My daughters will always be my priority'

IMAGE: Esha Dharmendra Deol with her daughters Radhya and Miraya. Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Dharmendra Deol/Instagram

Hema Malini and Dharmendra's daughter is very clear on her priorities in life.

"My daughters will always be my priority. At the same time, movies are my profession and passion. I have always believed in finding a balance between the two.

"My daughters enjoy watching films and they admire their grandmother. As for their future, that is entirely their choice. Whatever path they choose, they will always have my support," Esha says.

Esha has a message for all working mothers: "It's very important to have a sane mind, so meditation helps. Muscle tone and cardio for the body to keep going on. Eat right, don't starve. You have to choose to do this for yourself, so start now."

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff