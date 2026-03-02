Suriya's Next Film Is Titled Vishwanath And Sons

Suriya's highly anticipated film, Vishwanath And Sons, is set to release in July 2026, and promises a heartwarming family drama.

IMAGE: Suriya on the poster of Vishwanath And Sons.

Key Points Suriya's new movie is titled Vishwanath And Sons and is slated for a July 2026 release.

The film stars Suriya and Mamitha Baiju, and is directed by Venky Atluri, known for movies like Vaathi and Tholi Prema.

Raveena Tandon makes a comeback to South Indian cinema after KGF: Chapter 2.

Vishwanath And Sons will have music by G V Prakashm.

Suriya’s latest film, which was tentatively called Suriya46, has been titled Vishwanath And Sons.

The shooting of the film, co-starring Malayalam actress Mamitha Baiju, started last May and is all set to release this July.

The first look of the film was unveiled by the actor himself on his social media X handle and he captioned it, 'Love with a difference, family with a purpose -- we arrive in July as a wholesome entertainer.'

Venky Atluri Announces First Look of Vishwanath And Sons

Vishwanath And Sons will be directed by Venky Alturi, who has written such films like Lucky Bhaskar, Vaathi, Rang De and Mr Majnu.

Tholi Prema (2018) was his first Telugu directorial.

Before that, he had made his acting debut in the Telugu film, Sneha Geetham in 2010.

What to Expect from Suriya’s Upcoming Film

In the poster of Vishwanath And Sons, Suriya is seen holding a baby carrier, indicating that the film is a family drama.

Producers Sithara Entertainment posted on their X handle: 'Power in his presence. Warmth in his embrace. Bringing back the vintage magic of Suriya in a heart-touching family spectacle.'

They promised that Vishwanath And Sons will be ‘the biggest family drama of the year'.

Vishwanath And Sons: Cast, Crew and Release Buzz

Malayalam actress Mamitha Baiju will be the lead actress in the film.

Vishwanath And Sons also stars Radhikaa Sarathkumar and Bhavani Sre.

The surprise package in the movie is Raveena Tandon. The last time she was seen in South film was the Kannada blockbuster, KGF: Chapter 2 in 2022.

Why the first look is creating industry buzz

Suriya's fans are already called Vishwanath And Sons a blockbuster hit.

'Wholesome Family Entertainer loading after years from Suriya Anna. Gonna be a Kudumbangal Kondadum Vettri for sure. Waiting for G V Prakashm music,' a user wrote on X.

Another user wrote, 'The first look of the film is so promising. Awaiting the release of the film.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff