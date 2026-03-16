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Home  » Movies » Oscars 2026: Jessie Buckley Wins Best Actress For Hamnet

Oscars 2026: Jessie Buckley Wins Best Actress For Hamnet

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Patcy
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 16, 2026 16:19 IST

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Irish actress Jessie Buckley's powerful performance in Hamnet earns her an Oscar for Best Actress, marking a significant moment for Irish talent.

IMAGE: Jessie Buckley. Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/ Reuters

Key Points

  • Jessie Buckley is the fifth Irish actress to win an Oscar.
  • In her acceptance speech, Buckley dedicated the award to mothers and celebrated the 'beautiful chaos of a mother's heart'.
  • 'To know this incandescent woman, and journey to understand the capacity of a mother's love is the greatest collision of my life.'
 

Jessie Buckley became the fifth Irish actress to win the Best Actress Oscar for her role in Chloe Zhao's film Hamnet

During her acceptance speech, Buckley spoke about the deep emotions behind the role and dedicated her award to mothers. The actress also thanked the director and spoke about the meaning the role had for her.

'To know this incandescent woman, and journey to understand the capacity of a mother's love is the greatest collision of my life,' she said, adding, 'It's Mother's Day in the UK today, but I would like to dedicate this to the beautiful chaos of a mother's heart.'

Buckley also spoke about her family, who were present at the ceremony, and thanked them for always encouraging her to follow her dreams.

'My family, my Irish family, they're all here tonight. Ireland bought them flights, where are you? Mom, dad, thank you for teaching us to dream and to never be defined by expectation, but to carve from your own passion.'

The actress also mentioned her husband Fred and their eight-month-old daughter Isla.

Buckley thanked the other nominees in the category, saying, 'Thank you to the incredible women that I stand beside. I am inspired by your art and your heart, and I want to work with every single one of you.'

In the Best Actress category, Buckley was nominated alongside Emma Stone for Bugonia, Rose Byrne for If I Had Legs I'd Kick You, Renate Reinsve for Sentimental Value and Kate Hudson for Song Sung Blue.

Hamnet at the Oscars

IMAGE: Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal in Hamnet.

Hamnet was nominated in several other categories including Best Picture, Directing, Adapted Screenplay, Original Score, Casting, Costume Design and Production Design.

The story is based on Maggie O'Farrell's novel and follows William Shakespeare and his wife as they deal with the death of their young son.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Patcy

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