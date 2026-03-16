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Michael B Jordan's Historic Oscar Win: A Milestone for Black Actors

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Patcy
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 16, 2026 16:09 IST

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Michael B Jordan's emotional Oscar win for Sinners celebrates a milestone for Black representation in Hollywood, honouring the actors who paved the way and inspired future generations.

IMAGE: Michael B Jordan with his first Oscar for Sinners. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

Key Points

  • Michael B Jordan won his first Oscar for his role in Sinners.
  • Jordan acknowledged the legacy of pioneering Black actors like Sidney Poitier and Will Smith in his acceptance speech.
  • Jordan expressed gratitude to his family, especially his mother and father, for their unwavering support.
  • He praised Director Ryan Coogler for providing him with opportunities and space to showcase his talent.

Firsts are always special, and for Michael B Jordan, the 98th Academy Awards will be unforgettable, as he took home his first ever Oscar for his performance in Sinners.

He's the sixth Black actor to win in the lead actor category.

 

The moment Adrien Brody announced Michael as the winner the Dolby Theatre reverberated with a roaring standing ovation from the audience.

In his acceptance speech, Michael gave a shout-out to actors such as Sidney Poitier and Will Smith for paving the way for young Black actors.

'I stand here because of the people that came before me,' Jordan said before shouting out the prior Black lead acting Oscar winners, Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Jamie Foxx, Forest Whitaker and Will Smith.

'To be amongst those giants, those greats, amongst my ancestors, amongst my guys...,' Michael said.

'Thank you everybody in this room and everybody at home for supporting me over my career. I feel it. I know you guys want me to do well, and I want to do that because you guys bet on me. So thank you for keeping betting on me. I'm going to keep stepping up, and I'm going to keep being the best version of myself I can be.'

Michael was up against Timothee Chalamet (Marty Supreme), Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another) Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon) and Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent).

Michael was accompanied by his family members at the ceremony, and during his speech, he made sure to give them a shout-out: 'Man, God is good. And momma, what's up? You know how I feel about my mother. And my father is here. Pops, where you at? My dad came from Ghana to be here.'

Collaboration with Ryan Coogler

IMAGE: Michael B Jordan and Miles Caton in Sinners.

Michael praised Director Ryan Coogler, with whom he has collaborated on five films including Fruitvale Station, Creed and two Black Panther movies.

'You're an amazing, amazing person,' Jordan said. 'I'm so honoured to call you a collaborator and a friend. You gave me the opportunity and space for me to be seen.'

Sinners: A Box Office Success

IMAGE: Michael B Jordan in Sinners.

Michael pulls off a double role in the 1930s-set Sinners playing identical twins Smoke and Stack, who return home to the South after World War I and open a juke joint. But later, vampires descend on the small town.

In addition to awards glory (the film was the most nominated in Oscar history with 16 nods, including director for Coogler and Best Picture), Sinners became a box office juggernaut with $ 370 million globally, as per Variety.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Patcy

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