Riteish Deshmukh Visits Shivneri Fort on Shivaji Jayanti

Riteish Deshmukh commemorates Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti with a visit to Shivneri Fort.

IMAGE: Riteish Deshmukh visits Shivneri Fort near Junnar in the Pune district in Maharashtra. Photograph: ANI Photo

The actor emphasises the importance of educating children about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj 's contributions and legacy.

Shivneri Fort is the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and a symbol of Maratha pride.

Riteish Deshmukh paid tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on Thursday at the Shivneri Fort on the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Jayanti.

The actor visited the Shivneri Fort to remember the contributions of the Maratha king after which he took a picture with children who were dressed in traditional Maharashtrian attire.

He went to highlight the importance of educating children across India about Shivaji Maharaj's contributions and enduring legacy.

Watch: Riteish Deshmukh Visits Shivneri Fort For Shivaji Jayanti

Riteish Deshmukh's Tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s Valour and Legacy

'I extend my best wishes to all the devotees of Shivaji Maharaj on the occasion of Shiv Jayanti. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj continues to inspire us and give us new energy. The youth should be informed about the various sacrifices he made for the nation. We should all strive to be good human beings,' said Riteish Deshmukh, while talking to the media.

Fans React to Riteish Deshmukh’s Historic Fort Visit

Riteish Deshmukh's fans are eagerly waiting to the release of his latest film, Raja Shivaji.

The movie is slated to release on May 1, which also happens to be Maharashtra Day.

Riteish Deshmukh will direct the historical as well as play the titular role. Raja Shivaji also stars his wife Genelia Deshmukh, along with Sanjay Dutt and Abhishek Bachchan.

The Significance of Shivneri Fort

Shivneri Fort is an ancient military fortification located near Junnar in Maharashtra's Pune district.

It is the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of the Maratha empire.

The fort is situated on a hilltop that overlooks Junnar city. It is a triangular-shaped fort with seven well-defended gates.

According to the Maharashtra government's tourism website, the most important place to see in Shivneri Fort is the small room where Shivaji Maharaj was born. The room is adorned with statues of Shivaji Maharaj and his mother, Jijabai.

Another attraction is the Badami Talav where a water tank is located; it is said that Shivaji used to swim in this tank as a child.

The premises also houses the Shivai Devi temple, dedicated to Goddess Shivai. It is believed Rani Jijabai used to worship in this temple.

Photograph curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff