Enrique Iglesias To Attend Shah Rukh Khan's Pre-Birthday Party

IMAGE: Enrique Iglesias. Photograph: Kind courtesy, Enrique Iglesias/Instagram

While Shah Rukh Khan's family and friends are planning a grand birthday bash for the superstar on his 60th birthday on Sunday, November 2, the birthday celebration will begin earlier when global singing sensation Enrique Iglesias will attend an intimate get-together at Shah Rukh's home Mannat attended by SRK's close friends like Karan Johar and Rani Mukerji-Aditya Chopra.

Enrique is all set to return to Mumbai after two decades for twin concerts on October 29 and 30 at the MMRDA grounds at the Bandra Kurla Complex.

He won't attend any other social engagement in Mumbai except the dinner at SRK's.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff