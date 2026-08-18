Emraan Hashmi's 10 Biggest Earners

Emraan Hashmi is experiencing a massive career resurgence with Awarapan 2 set to become his highest-grossing film.

Awarapan 2 is all set to enter the 100 Crore Club. The film will not just be Emraan's biggest money spinner, but also emerge as one of 2026's biggest blockbusters.

The actor, who has been around for 23 years -- he made his debut in Footpath (2003) -- will start a new innings with Awarapan 2's huge success.

Here is looking at Emraan Hashmi's Top 10 money spinners.

Key Points Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 is projected to earn Rs 175 crores, making it his biggest money-spinner and a major blockbuster of 2026.

The film's opening weekend netted over Rs 83 crores, indicating strong audience reception despite the original Awarapan having a disastrous start.

Other significant hits in Hashmi's career include The Dirty Picture (Rs 80 crores), Baadshaho (Rs 78.10 crores), and Raaz 3: The Third Dimension (Rs 70.07 crores).

Awarapan 2

Box office collection: Rs 175 crores/Rs 1.75 billion (expected lifetime)

The film netted over Rs 83 crores (Rs 830 million) in its opening weekend and in very quick time will cross the Rs 150 crore (Rs 1.5 billion) mark.

At the very minimum it will have lifetime collections of Rs 175 crores and if it holds on after Toxic releases next week, then even higher collections are possible.

Awarapan folded at just Rs 7 crores (Rs 70 million) but audience love ensured that a sequel was made.

The Dirty Picture

Box office collection: Rs 80 crores (Rs 800 million)

In a rather serious avatar, which was uncharacteristic of his image back then, Emraan was quite endearing as the frustrated director in The Dirty Picture.

Baadshaho

Box office collection: Rs 78.10 crores (Rs 781 million)

A multi-starrer with Ajay Devgn and Vidyut Jammwal as the other leading men, Baadshaho was a mixed bag. While it did have some moments in the first half, its abrupt climax killed the film.

Still, it did some business and finds itself in Emraan's Top-3 grossers.

Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai

Box office collection: Rs 55.47 crores (Rs 554.7 million)

A terrific movie where Emraan and Ajay Devgn matched each other step by step. Emraan excelled in a rugged gangster avatar.

Raaz 3: The Third Dimension

Box office collection: Rs 70.07 crores (Rs 700.7 million)

Raaz - The Mystery Continues

Box office collection: Rs 25.50 crores (Rs 255 million)

Of the four Raaz movies, Emraan features in two. Raaz - The Mystery Continues was a good success. Raaz 3: The Third Dimension was the highest horror grosser back then.

Raaz - The Reboot couldn't cover the distance but then the franchise has ample scope to warrant a fifth instalment. Hope Emraan features in it.

Murder 2

Box office collection: Rs 47.90 crores (Rs 479 million)

Murder

Box office collection: Rs 15.01 crores (Rs 150.1 million)

Emraan arrived on the Bollywood scene with a big hit in Murder. His bad boy avatar was loved by audiences.

Murder 2 was a big success with its songs playing till date.

Murder 3 couldn't carry the legacy of these two films and didn't feature Emraan but one hopes that Murder 4 goes on the floors with the actor in it.

Jannat 2

Box office collection: Rs 42.50 crores (Rs 425 crore)

Jannat

Box office collection: Rs 30.10 crores (Rs 301 million)

If there is one most loved Emraan Hashmi franchise, it is Jannat.

Zara Si, courtesy the late KK, plays till date and snippets from the film are widely popular on the meme circuit.

Jannat 2 wasn't as entertaining as its predecessor, but still did good business. The actor, it has been reported, will return in Jannat 3.

Early Career Gems

Gangster

Box office collection: Rs 12.67 crores (Rs 126.7 million)

Emraan Hashmi featured in this crime love story also starring Shiney Ahuja and Kangana Ranaut.

Its songs are hugely popular and apart from audiences making this movie a success, their love for Emraan was there to be seen.

Zeher

Box office collection: Rs 7.34 crores (Rs 73.4 million)

A small budget film where Emraan Hashmi had Udita Goswami and Shamita Shetty for company.

Aashiq Banaya Aapne

Box office collection: Rs 6.38 crores (Rs 63.8 milion)

Arguably Emraan Hashmi's biggest musical success. With Himesh Reshammiya's magic, this movie was a sleeper success.

Songs and moments from the film play till date, especially on Instagram reels.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff