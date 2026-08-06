Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 Trailer Promises Vengeance

Emraan Hashmi makes a brooding return as Shivam Pandit in the Awarapan 2 trailer, promising a saga of vengeance and redemption.

Key Points Emraan Hashmi returns as Shivam Pandit in Awarapan 2, nearly two decades after the original film.

The trailer shows an older, scarred Shivam on a mission of revenge, confronting his past.

Disha Patani joins the franchise as Zara, and Shabana Azmi features as Nafisa.

Nineteen years after Awarapan, Emraan Hashmi is back as the brooding Shivam Pandit in Awarapan 2 with the sequel's trailer promising a high-stakes tale of vengeance, redemption and unfinished business.

A Darker Return for Shivam Pandit

The trailer sees Shivam returning older and scarred, as he embarks on a mission driven by revenge while confronting the consequences of his past.

Emraan Hashmi returns in the lead role alongside Disha Patani, who joins the franchise as Zara. Shabana Azmi features in the film as Nafisa.

New Cast and Creative Team

The cast includes Puran Gabbi as Zorawar, Anirudh Rawal as Sikandar, Surendar Vicky as Jaideep, Vijayant Kohli as Mehmood and Atul Kumar as Samarth.

The sequel's music has been composed by Mithoon, Jeet Gannguli, Amaal Malik, Ankit Sachdev and Wasif Ahmad, with lyrics by Sayeed Quadri, Rashmi Virag, Akhil Sachdeva and Sachin Singh Chandel.

Ve Junoon, Yeh Awarapan, Toh Phir Aao have been released ahead of the film while Tera Mera Rishta, composed by Mithoon and sung by Saaj Bhatt and Subodhh Sharma, features prominently in the trailer.

Presented by Mukesh Bhatt and Vishesh Films, Awarapan 2 is produced by Vishesh Bhatt, directed by Nitin Kakkar and written by Bilal Siddiqui.

The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on August 14.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian and Satish Bodas/Rediff