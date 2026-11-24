Vijay Sethupathi proudly represented India as a presenter at the 54th International Emmy Awards in New York City.

Key Points Vir Das missed his big win, as the comedy series Division Palermo won the category.

The Philipstown Wirecar Grand Prix beat India's heartfelt Real Kashmir Football Club.

Vir Das may have missed his big Emmy win but India had a shining moment at the 54th International Emmy Awards on November 23.

Vijay Sethupathi was among the presenters of the awards night, joining an international lineup of Constance Zimmer, Celia Imrie, Jay Pharoah, Gus Kenworthy, Sophie Charlotte, Robbie GK and David Zaslav.

The prestigious global television awards ceremony took place at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York City, celebrating excellence in television programming from around the world.

Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Mona Mina Leon poses with the award for Best Performance by an Actress for the series, Holy Sh!t.

Mona is the first Belgian actress to win an International Emmy Award.

In the series, Mona plays a young woman with Tourette syndrome who dreams of becoming a teacher, a premise Rani Mukerji attempted in her film, Hichki.

Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Vanessa van Zuylen poses with the Best Drama Series award for&Carême, which sees the real story of Marie-Antoine Carême, who rises from a poor Parisian kitchen worker to the world's top celebrity chef.

Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

The team behind the German documentary The Talented Mr F celebrate their Arts Programming award.

Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

English actor Bobby Schofield does a victory dance after winning the Best Actor award for the British drama, Unforgivable, dealing with the aftermath of child sexual abuse.

Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Leticia Cristi and Santiago Korovsky win the International Emmy for Comedy for Division Palermo.

The Argentinian series beat our very own Vir Das, who had received his third Emmy nomination for his Netflix special Vir Das: Fool Volume.

Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Vijay Sethupathi presents an Emmy for the first time, and it goes straight down in Indian history!

Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Cindy Gabriel and Ward pose with the award for Sports Documentary for The Philipstown Wirecar Grand Prix, set in a remote desert town in South Africa.

The doc beat India's heartfelt Real Kashmir Football Club, which was inspired by the birth of the first professional Kashmiri football club.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff