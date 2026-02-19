'Emmanuel Macron Was Very Charming, Very Attentive'

'The fact that this was the first stop of French President Emmanuel Macron's trip shows his appreciation of the fact that films are not only a cultural exchange but also a tool of soft power that can foster economic growth.'



IMAGE: French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron with Zoya Akhtar, Shabana Azmi and Ricky Kej. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shabana Azmi/Instagram

Shabana Azmi was among the Bollywood celebrities who met up with French President Emmanuel Macron on his visit to Mumbai on February 17.

The French President and First Lady Brigitte Macron spent the afternoon with film folk like Anil Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadha, Zoya Akhtar, Neeraj Ghaywan and Grammy Award-winning musician Ricky Kej.

IMAGE: Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron with Homebound Director Neeraj Ghaywan, Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadha, Anil Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar, Ricky Kej, Shabana Azmi and others. Photograph: Kind courtesy Emmanuel Macron/X

“He was very charming, very attentive," Shabana tells Subhash K Jha.

"It was a small luncheon of six actors -- Anil Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadha and me -- and three directors -- Zoya Akhtar, Neeraj Ghaywan, and Kanu Behl -- along with Ricky Kej and some of his official delegation.”

Shabana reveals that the discussion on Indian cinema's potential partnership with France was very fruitful.

“Many initiatives were discussed. The fact that this was the first stop of his trip shows his appreciation of the fact that films are not only a cultural exchange but also a tool of soft power that can foster economic growth."

