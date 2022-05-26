Elvis Hasn't Left The Building... He's In Cannes

Baz Luhrmann's Elvis got a 10-minute standing ovation at Cannes, making it a record of sorts at the famed French film festival where standing ovations are a genre by itself.

We in India know Baz from his Moulin Rouge, which featured Anu Malik's Chamma Chamma on its soundtrack and from his version of F Scott Fitzgerald's The Great Gatsby, which had Mr Bachchan in a small part.

No Indian music obviously in a movie about the King of Rock 'n' Roll and no Indian actors either since Elvis Aaron Presley didn't really interact with us folk.

But not to worry, our very own Deepika Padukone, jury member at the 75th Cannes film festival, was there at the grand Elvis premiere.

Do click on the images to find out what Baz and his cast and crew did on the Cannes red carpet on Wednesday evening.

IMAGE: Austin Butler plays Elvis and got a thumbs up from audiences and critics alike.

It will be 45 years this August 16 that the King left Graceland and the world in mourning.Photograph: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

IMAGE: Elvis explores Presley's complicated relationship with his manager of more than 20 years, Colonel Tom Parker, played by the one and only Tom Hanks.

Photograph: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

IMAGE: Olivia DeJonge plays Priscilla Presley, who had a tempestuous relationship with Elvis from the time he first laid eyes on her when she was all of 14 years old.

Elvis had an on and off relationship with Priscilla through the early 1960s and was forced to marry her in 1967 by her father's threat to file charges against him (of having sex with a minor), and by Colonel Tom who reminded Elvis of the 'morals' clause in his record contract.

Elvis and Priscilla were married for six years, from 1967 to 1973.

Lisa-Marie Presley, their only child, numbers Michael Jackson and Nicolas Cage among her four husbands. Photograph: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

IMAGE: The real Priscilla Presley, who turned 77 on May 24, the day before the Cannes premiere, in brown, joins Natasha Bassett, Austin Butler, Olivia DeJonge, Tom Hanks and Alton Mason -- on the red carpet.

Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images/span>

IMAGE: Among those cheering for Team Elvis, and Austin in particular, was Kaia Gerber, who is dating the actor.

Cindy Crawford's beautiful daughter, all of 20, did not pose with 30-year-old Austin on the red carpet, though they shared a passionate kiss at the after party.

Photograph: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

IMAGE: Kylie Minogue, the singing legend from Baz's native Australia, adds drama to the red carpet.

Photograph: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

IMAGE: Baz Luhrmann waves to the crowds.

Baz spoke about Elvis at CinemaCon, where he said, 'Elvis is kind of the original superhero. He rises so high, then finds his Kryptonite and falls so low, and then a beautiful, powerful tragedy ensues.'

Photograph: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images