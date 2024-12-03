Elton John Loses His Eyesight

Photograph: Kind courtesy Elton John/Instagram

At a gala performance of his new musical The Devil Wears Prada in London, superstar musician Elton John revealed he was unable to see the show due to problems with his eyesight.

'I haven't been able to come to many of the previews because, as you know, I have lost my eyesight. So it's hard for me to see it. But I love to hear it and, boy, it sounded good tonight,' said Elton, who wrote the score for the show.

In an interview with Good Morning America recently, Elton said the issue has been affecting his ability to work.

'I unfortunately lost my eyesight in my right eye in July because I had an infection in the south of France and it's been four months now since I haven't been able to see, and my left eye is not the greatest,' he said.

'So there's hope and encouragement that it will be okay but I'm kind of stuck at the moment because I can do something like this (the interview) but going into the studio and recording, I don't know, because I can't see a lyric for a start.'

In September, Elton disclosed that he is grappling with partial blindness as a result of a severe eye infection, describing the recovery as 'an extremely slow process.'

In a heartfelt update shared via Instagram, the Grammy award-winning musician detailed his ongoing health battle.

Elton, who has been largely out of the public eye during the summer, explained that the infection, which began earlier this year, has significantly impacted his vision.

'Over the summer, I've been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye,' he stated.

Although he is in the process of healing, Elton said 'it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye.'

In his message, Elton conveyed deep gratitude to the healthcare professionals and his family for their unwavering support during his recovery.

'I am so grateful for the excellent team of doctors and nurses and my family, who have taken such good care of me over the last several weeks.'