Eid Will Be Special With Salman's Sikandar

Eid Will Be Special With Salman's Sikandar

By JOGINDER TUTEJA
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
March 05, 2025 10:18 IST

February saw quite a few films releasing in theatres.

March is going to be relatively slow though it will end with a bang as Salman Khan's Sikandar arrives on Eid.

 

The Diplomat
Release date: March 14

The John Abraham starrer has been ready for a while. John plays an Indian diplomat in Pakistan who has to help a young woman (Sadia Khateeb) escape. Shivam Nair directs this geopolitical drama.

 

Kesari Veer: Legend Of Somnath
Release date: March 14

Suneil Shetty and Sooraj Pancholi come together in this historic drama set at a time when the Somnath temple came under attack.

Vivek Oberoi is the antagonist in Kesari Veer which promises to be a big screen watch.

 

Tumko Meri Kasam
Release date: March 21

Based on IVF Dr Ajay Murdia's life, it features Anupam Kher, Ishwak Singh, Adah Sharma and Esha Deol in key roles.

The film mark a depature for Director Vikram Bhatt who is known for numerous horror flicks.

 

Snow White
Release date: March 21

A musical drama, directed by Marc Webb. Rachel Zeglar plays Snow White while Gal Gadot is the Evil Queen.

 

L2: Empuraan
Release date: March 27

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, this Malayalam action thriller is the sequel to the blockbuster Lucifer and stars Mohanlal, Prithviraj, Manju Warrier and Tovino Thomas.

 

Veera Dheera Sooran
Release date: March 27

Directed by S U Arun Kumar, this Tamil action thriller features Chiyaan Vikram, Dushara Vijayan and SJ Suryah.

 

Hari Hara Veera Mallu
Release date: March 28

Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, this Telugu historical stars Pawan Kalyan, Bobby Deol and Nidhhi Agerwal.

 

Sikandar
Release date: Eid

Sikandar is likely to arrive on Sunday, March 31.

Salman Khan returns to the big screen almost 18 months after Tiger 3 (2023) and nothing less than a spectacle is expected from him.

JOGINDER TUTEJA
Your March OTT Watchlist, Right Here
'Shah Rukh Didn't Leave Set For 8 Hours'
Will Hathiram Be Killed In Paatal Lok?
Why Nimisha Said OK To Dabba Cartel
The Indian Link To An Oscar Win
