Eid Will Be Special With Salman's Sikandar

February saw quite a few films releasing in theatres.

March is going to be relatively slow though it will end with a bang as Salman Khan's Sikandar arrives on Eid.

The Diplomat

Release date: March 14

The John Abraham starrer has been ready for a while. John plays an Indian diplomat in Pakistan who has to help a young woman (Sadia Khateeb) escape. Shivam Nair directs this geopolitical drama.

Kesari Veer: Legend Of Somnath

Release date: March 14

Suneil Shetty and Sooraj Pancholi come together in this historic drama set at a time when the Somnath temple came under attack.

Vivek Oberoi is the antagonist in Kesari Veer which promises to be a big screen watch.

Tumko Meri Kasam

Release date: March 21

Based on IVF Dr Ajay Murdia's life, it features Anupam Kher, Ishwak Singh, Adah Sharma and Esha Deol in key roles.

The film mark a depature for Director Vikram Bhatt who is known for numerous horror flicks.

Snow White

Release date: March 21

A musical drama, directed by Marc Webb. Rachel Zeglar plays Snow White while Gal Gadot is the Evil Queen.

L2: Empuraan

Release date: March 27

Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, this Malayalam action thriller is the sequel to the blockbuster Lucifer and stars Mohanlal, Prithviraj, Manju Warrier and Tovino Thomas.

Veera Dheera Sooran

Release date: March 27

Directed by S U Arun Kumar, this Tamil action thriller features Chiyaan Vikram, Dushara Vijayan and SJ Suryah.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Release date: March 28

Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, this Telugu historical stars Pawan Kalyan, Bobby Deol and Nidhhi Agerwal.

Sikandar

Release date: Eid

Sikandar is likely to arrive on Sunday, March 31.

Salman Khan returns to the big screen almost 18 months after Tiger 3 (2023) and nothing less than a spectacle is expected from him.