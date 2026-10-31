Early Ramayana Reviews: 'Impressive'

'Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi excel in the more action-packed moments, and do bring a lot of charm to the handful of scenes that expand on their characters.'

IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor in Ramayana: Part One.

Key Points International critics describe Ramayana: Part One as 'epic' and 'big' with vast topography and numerous action sequences.

Reviews highlight issues with pacing, suggesting the film is 'too jammed with excitement' and lacks quieter moments for character development.

Lead actors Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi are noted for their charm in action scenes but are criticised for not feeling 'fully human' in their mythological roles.

The international verdict on Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part One is out.

Early foreign reviews seem to agree that the epic is indeed 'big'.

IndiaWire writes, 'Every facet of India's topography, from lush grasslands filled with antelopes to gnarled forests with tigers and evil spirits lurking around every corner, is on full display.

'There are enough wars, musical numbers, Gladiator-style arena contests, talking eagles, lavish Indian weddings, Shakespearean feuds, da Vinci-esque flying machines, and shape-shifting to satisfy even the most attention span-challenged viewers. There are moments when Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey looks like My Dinner with Andre by comparison.'

Producer Namit Malhotra would be proud!

In fact, it goes on to say that 'every scene feels like a climax'.

But that's a 'problem' because 'you never get a chance to understand why each one matters'.

'As silly as it sounds to call a three-hour movie (and a Part 1 at that!) too short, each of these turning points would matter a lot more if we spent more time with these characters in quieter moments.

'Truly great climaxes pay off endless amounts of waiting and yearning, but this take on the Ramayana is so jammed with excitement that we never have a chance to do either,' the review reads.

'Yash as the antagonistic Ravana gets a fascinating focus in the film's first act'

The ScreenRant review notes, 'There's romance, action, music, and even an operative tale of order and chaos that quietly plays with expectations. While the underlying storytelling is lacking in some key ways, and it stumbles as a result, the compelling craft and engrossing highlights make it a must-see on the big screen.'

Calling Ramayana 'an impressive cinematic achievement', the review, however, doesn't root for the film's lead actors, Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi.

'Kapoor and Pallavi excel in the more action-packed moments, and do bring a lot of charm to the handful of scenes that expand on their characters. However, they (and most of the movie's characters) are rooted so thoroughly in their embodiment of their mythological selves that they don't always feel fully human,' the review reads.

'The exception to this is Yash as the antagonistic Ravana, who actually gets a fascinating focus in the film's first act.'

'Large portions of the Ramayana look like cutscenes from an outdated video game'

NextBigPicture writes, 'The main reason people see a film like Ramayana is the spectacle, with a multitude of large-scale battle sequences that aim to immerse audiences in an experience like no other. For the most part, Tiwari achieves this grandeur through intimate hand-to-hand duels, yet many battles are tough to sit through because the visual effects feel weightless.

'DNEG, the company behind films like Dune and Interstellar and responsible for the VFX here, has done far better, though large portions of the Ramayana still look like cutscenes from an outdated video game. There are literal moments when the film's frame rate drops mid-sequence, and you would think you're sitting in front of your PlayStation.'

Indian Box Office Success

The international press may have mixed reviews for Ramayana but the box office back home is off to a blockbuster start. Shows begin as early as 7 am, which shows the confidence the makers have in their film.

Ramayana: Part One will release in India on November 5.