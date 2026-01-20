'Nothing Can Replace A Guru Or Lived Experiences That Shape An Artist's Soul'

'Social media and AI are tools; they can amplify, archive, and connect, but they cannot replace emotion, discipline, or the years of riyaaz that go into becoming a musician.'

IMAGE: Durga Jasraj with her father Pandit Jasraj, the legendary classical singer. Photographs: Kind courtesy Durga Jasraj

Some of you who grew up in the 1980s and early 1990s may remember Durga Jasraj as the anchor of Zee TV's Antakshari.

During her teenage years, an incident where she felt classical music wasn't valued enough, left her "deeply disturbed".

When she shared this with her legendary father Pandit Jasraj, he said something that has continued to guide her important life decisions.

In 1999, Durga -- whose mother Madhura Jasraj, writer, choreographer and television producer was the movie legend V Shantaram's daughter -- started a music programming company and over the last two decades, she has worked and travelled extensively to promote indigenous music talent and classical artistes across India.

In an interaction with Divya Nair/Rediff, Durga Jasraj discusses how her musical journey was deeply inspired by her father and mentors like Annu Kapoor and Gautam Rajadhyaksha, why she values integrity in the art forms and how she has stayed true to her passion.

In one of your Instagram posts, you had mentioned how a chai stall became a place of inspiration in your father's music journey. Was there a moment like that for you, that helped define your career choices?

For me, the defining moment came when I was around 14. I was watching Pandit Bhimsen Joshi perform on Doordarshan, and his performance was suddenly cut short to make way for another programme. I remember feeling deeply disturbed by how casually classical music was treated.

When I mentioned this to my father, he said something very simple yet powerful: 'If you feel offended, don't complain. Do something.'

That one sentence changed the way I think. From that day onwards, whenever I encounter something that feels unfair or wrong, my instinct is to ask myself what I can do to improve the situation.

That thought process has shaped not just my career choices, but my approach to life itself.

'Gajendra Singh and Annu Kapoor taught me how to think on my feet'

IMAGE: Durga Jasraj hosts an event at Hyderabad Hi-tech City.

What was it like growing up as Pandit Jasraj's daughter? Were there expectations, pressure or just inspiration?

It was all of it and much more. The greatest pressure came from within.

When you grow up listening to the music of such extraordinary depth and excellence every single day, being 'good for your age' never feels enough. You aspire to something far bigger, even if it takes a lifetime to reach there.

I was raised in a grounded environment where hard work was everything and privilege meant nothing.

At some point, I realised that I was living a life shaped by my father's journey, not my own. Stepping away to find my individual identity was difficult and scary, but it was also the most important decision I made.

Who were your mentors outside your family? How did they shape your taste in music?

I have been fortunate to learn from many people at different stages of my life.

My brother Sharaangdev and Ashok Patki supported me during my struggling years by giving me work and opportunities. Gautam Rajadhyaksha and Mickey Contractor saw something in me and introduced me to the world of modelling and visual aesthetics, which I had never planned for.

Television was another big teacher. Gajendra Singh and Annu Kapoor taught me how to think on my feet, how to hold my ground, and how to stay present without a script.

These experiences shaped not just my taste in music, but my understanding of performance, communication, and confidence.

IMAGE: Durga hosted Zee Antakshari with Annu Kapoor.

You have seen music evolve from the days of Zee Antakshari. What is your take on the current Indian music scene?

The most noticeable change is speed. Everything moves much faster, and attention spans are shorter. At the same time, the reach has expanded tremendously; music can now travel across borders instantly.

While trends come and go, I believe that honest music always finds its audience. Formats may change, platforms may evolve, but sincerity and depth in music never lose relevance.

With social media, there is so much new that is happening in the world of music. With AI, the possibilities are endless. Do you see it as a threat or as an opportunity for artistes?

I see it as an opportunity, as long as it is used wisely. Social media and AI are tools; they can amplify, archive, and connect, but they cannot replace emotion, discipline, or the years of riyaaz that go into becoming a musician.

Nothing can replace a guru, human interaction, or the lived experiences that shape an artist's soul.

'Music is always evolving'

IMAGE: Rajeshwari, Pallavi Joshi, Renuka Shahane and Durga Jasraj.

Tell us about the artistes you admire in recent times. What do you like about them, their approach to music?

I admire artistes who remain rooted while still being open and curious. I'm drawn to sincerity more than innovation for its own sake.

Across genres, what moves me is honesty -- when an artist is true to their music and not trying to impress or chase trends.

How do you stay updated?

By listening constantly, across genres. By interacting with younger musicians, teaching, curating, and staying curious.

Music is always evolving, and the only way to stay relevant is to stay open while remaining grounded.

How do you think traditional, classical artistes can adapt to the new formats while still staying authentic to their craft and do justice to listeners?

Adaptation does not mean dilution. Presentation can change with time, but the soul and grammar of classical music must remain untouched.

Authenticity is non-negotiable. When the foundation is strong, the art naturally connects with listeners even in new formats.

What is the one lesson you learned from your father that has stayed with you?

He'd said: 'If something upsets you, don't criticise; contribute. Do something constructive.'

This lesson my father taught me, has guided every meaningful decision I've made.

A composition by your father you'd love to share with young generations.

His bhajans, especially Vaishnav Jan To. There is immense simplicity, devotion, and emotional depth in them. They are timeless and speak across generations.

IMAGE: Durga Jasraj with Asha Bhosle.

Your message to young artistes who want a make a career in music. What are some of the Dos and Don'ts they should be aware of?

Be patient and respect your craft.

Don't chase instant fame; chase depth and discipline. There are no shortcuts that last.

Stay honest, stay rooted, respect your teachers, and understand that real success takes time.

If you stay sincere, the journey will unfold naturally.