Dulquer's Sweet Wish For His Wife!

Dulquer's Sweet Wish For His Wife!

By Rediff Movies
December 23, 2022 16:40 IST
Dulquer Salmaan and Amal just celebrated their 11th marriage anniversary and the actor did something special for his wife.

A romantic on and off the screen, Dulquer's Instagram post may have come late in the day but more than made up for it.

'Super late post ! But you know today's been crazy. But is it even our anniversary if it's not on the gram?' he asks.

'Happy Eleven Years Am! I don't know where the time went. Or when my beard turned grey. Or when you joined a school moms group. Or when we bought our own house.'

 

'When I look back at these milestones, once they seemed like someone else's story. But here we are now. Writing our own.

'To many more of these. And parenting and everything else that delay these posts each year. Here's to us!'

 

Dulquer's leading ladies wish the couple:

His Hey Sinamika co-star Kajal Aggarwal says, 'Aww happy anniversary lovelies' while Aditi Rao Hydari adds, 'Happiness in truckloads.'

Kalyani Priyadarshan, who worked with him in Varane Avashyamund, writes, 'Happy anniversary you guyssss!!! Proper GOALS.'

Rediff Movies
