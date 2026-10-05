Drishyam: The Conclusion Heads For 400 Crores!

Drishyam: The Conclusion, has stormed the box office with a blockbuster opening.

IMAGE: Ajay Devgn in Drishyam: The Conclusion.

Key Points Drishyam: The Conclusion has recorded a blockbuster opening, collecting an estimated Rs 170 crore (Rs 1.70 billion) in its first weekend.

The film is projected to comfortably enter the Rs 400 crore (Rs 4 billion) club, indicating massive success.

The film's opening day collection of Rs 62 crore (Rs 620 million) is among Bollywood's biggest openers ever.

Drishyam: The Conclusion has taken a blockbuster start at the box office.

Earlier this year, we saw Dhurandhar: The Revenge scoring record numbers and while Border 2 had done well before that. The first day of Toxic's Hindi version also scored big before it faded away from Day 2 onwards.

There were a few mid-size films that did well in-between, with Mirzapur: The Movie being the last such success.

Phenomenal Weekend Performance

Drishyam: The Conclusion is now set to be a clear Rs 400 crore+ (Rs 4 billion) grosser in the making.

In its very first three-day weekend, the Ajay Devgn starrer has hit Rs 170 crore* (Rs 1.7 billion), and that's bigger than what most of the optimists could have predicted. In fact, within the first week itself, it will cross the entire business of Drishyam 2 (Rs 240 crore/Rs 2.4 billion) and that shows how big this film has turned out to be.

Surpassing Expectations

The signs were there when the trailer was out. A prediction of a Rs 40 crore opening seemed possible at the time but the advance booking opened to a flying start.

Drishyam 3 finally earned Rs 62 crore (Rs 620 million) on Friday, the Gandhi Jayanti holiday, and it is amongst the biggest openers ever for Bollywood.

On Saturday, the film scored a half century and on Sunday, it almost matched the Friday numbers. Blockbuster weekend indeed!

It will come close to Rs 275 crore (Rs 2.75 billion) by the end of the first weekend, and cross Rs 350 crore (Rs 3.50 billion) in a jiffy.

With an open period ahead, this Abhishek Pathak directorial will keep adding to its total, comfortably entering the Rs 400 crore (Rs 4 billion) club.



*Estimates.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff