Drishyam: The Conclusion: From The Crime Scene To The Trailer Launch

A nostalgic trip through Goa reveals the real locations, conversations and behind-the-scenes stories that shaped Drishyam: The Conclusion.

IMAGE: Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Tabu, Jaideep Ahlawat and Rajat Kapoor at the Drishyam: The Conclusion trailer launch in Goa. Photograph: Sreeju Sudhakaran/Rediff

Key Points The makers of Drishyam: The Conclusion hinted that while the Salgaonkar family's story might conclude, the franchise could open doors to new possibilities.

A special Drishyam tour in Goa included visits to the Goa police headquarters and Vijay Salgaonkar's residence in Ucassaim.

The trailer launch event featured Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat and Director Abhishek Pathak, with Pathak revealing his script is vastly different from the Malayalam Drishyam 3.

Two of Ajay Devgn's biggest franchises share a major connection to Goa, and I dropped into the land of sun and sea this week for the trailer launch of what is supposedly the conclusion to one of them. But the stars and director were almost winking at us when we met them, dodging a proper answer on whether Drishyam: The Conclusion will truly end the Salgaonkar family's troubles.

It is very much a 'never say never' situation when huge bucks are involved. Just look at how the Malayalam franchise makers have taken it to a fourth part.

But I am jumping ahead of my schedule here. Let me begin with how it started.

I am a junket newbie despite being in this profession for over a decade, but thanks to professional commitments, I got my second turn to visit Goa. With a clear purpose, of course.

I needed to see the world of Drishyam before it 'officially concludes'.

The good news is the junket included a Drishyam tour designed to evoke nostalgia for a 11-year-old franchise. The bad news is it only featured two stops.

One of those stops almost got cancelled, as it got too dark, but thankfully, got rescheduled for the next morning. Otherwise, we would have only seen where the villains did their plotting, completely missing the spot where the hero orchestrated his family’s preservation.

The 'Goa Police Headquarters'

IMAGE: The Old GMC Building Now Known As 'Drishyam Police Headquarters'. Photograph: Sreeju Sudhakaran/Rediff

To take it back to the beginning, we landed in Panaji on September 8 and checked into our hotel by the afternoon. After a couple of hours, we set out for the Drishyam tour by 5 pm.

The first stop was the Goa police headquarters. Yup, the exact same place where Meera Deshmukh and her team plotted to find evidence against Vijay Salgaonkar, and where his family was brought in for brutal interrogation. This quaint heritage structure used to be the old Goa Medical College building, but ever since the movie released, it is widely known as the Drishyam Police Headquarters.

If Salgaonkar and his family could make October 2 just as famous for their alibi as it is for Gandhi Jayanti, it is hardly a surprise that this location has morphed into a popular tourist spot.

The History Of The Building

IMAGE: Inside The 'Drishyam Police Headquarters'. Photograph: Sreeju Sudhakaran/Rediff

The heritage precinct where this building stands is also home to INOX Goa.

The yellow-and-white coloured heritage building complex, which was built in 1702 (then known as The Palace of Maquinezes), is actually operated by the Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG), who lent out various sections of the place for shoots. They even host the IFFI Goa film festival there.

As we got ready for the tour's next stop, we hit our first roadblock. As we hit the road, it was getting darker and the traffic had piled up. After covering enough distance on the 14-kilometre route from Panjim to Ucassaim, the organisers realised it was simply too dark to visit the 'Salgaonkar residence'. I understood exactly what they meant the next day, but it was still quite disappointing when the plan was dropped, with no immediate guarantee of a reschedule.

We were then taken to Copita, a plush riverside bistro, for dinner, where we received quite a surprise.

Several cast members of Drishyam: The Conclusion arrived at the party for a casual tête-à-tête with the media, including Ajay Devgn, Jaideep Ahlawat, Shriya Saran and Director Abhishek Pathak. Filmmaker Luv Ranjan was also present. Could a collaboration between Ajay Devgn and him be on the cards?

Jaideep Ahlawat Being A Huge SRK Fan

IMAGE: Jaideep Ahlawat in Drishyam: The Conclusion.

Ajay Devgn left early, but Jaideep and Shriya stayed behind to mingle with the attendees. Photographs were prohibited, which made total sense. It was a safe space for the stars to let their hair down and relax while interacting with the press.

I got the chance to speak to Jaideep Ahlawat in a small group, and he was incredibly down-to-earth. He revealed himself to be a huge Shah Rukh Khan fan, listing his two favourite SRK movies: Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Swades.

He looked surprised when a journalist pointed out that Shah Rukh Khan himself does not consider Swades among his favourite under-rated works, preferring Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa and Dil Se.. Perhaps Ahlawat can verify that directly with Mr Khan, since they are reuniting on screen for King after previously working together in Raees.

The Salgaonkar Residence

IMAGE: The Salgaonkar Residence. Photograph: Sreeju Sudhakaran/Rediff

As we returned to the hotel, the good news finally dropped. The second stop of the tour would resume in the morning for anyone still interested. Being the absolute dork that I am, I was the first to arrive at the morning meeting spot. Since only a handful of members were interested, we were taken by car directly to Vijay Salgaonkar's iconic residence.

Ucassaim is a quiet village in Goa that grabbed tourist attention purely because of its connection to the Drishyam franchise. The house that doubled as the Salgaonkar residence is private property, open to visitors only with prior permission.

A Quiet Lovely Place That Hides A Dark Secret (In The Movies, That Is...)

IMAGE: The living room of the 'Salgaonkar' residence. Photograph: Sreeju Sudhakaran/Rediff

It is a rather unassuming exterior that hides how spacious it is inside. Several rooms were locked and off-limits for the tour, but we did get to see the famous television room and the main living space. I suspect some interior portions, like the dining room, were filmed at a separate location.

The environs were undeniably beautiful, packed with lush greenery and the mesmerising hum of insects. The air was crisp, reflecting the freshly rain-drenched ground.

One local dog barked incessantly at us. Doggesh-ji, where exactly were you when Sam was intruding on the Salgaonkar property?

Aside from our noisy canine friend, the entire place gave off the exact vibe of a relaxing homestay, perfect for anyone needing a break from stressful city life.

We were told there are only two permanent residents: The owner's mother (one of her sons lives in the city, the other abroad) and a caretaker. The caretaker shared a few fun tidbits, mentioning how pleasant the shoot was and how Ajay Devgn had his food brought in separately.

When a fellow journalist cheekily asked if they were adequately compensated for the property rental, she nodded but smartly refused to divulge the actual amount.

We then bid the place goodbye and headed straight back to Panjim for the anticipated trailer premiere.

Watch: Trailer of Drishyam: The Conclusion

The Drishyam: The Conclusion trailer launch was attended by Director Abhishek Pathak and Producers Kumar Mangat Pathak, Alok Jain, and Ajit Andhare.

The star turnout included Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat, Rajat Kapoor and Mrunal Jadhav (who plays the younger Salgaonkar daughter). Ishita Dutta and Prakash Raj were notable no-shows.

The latter's absence felt like a huge missed opportunity for a Singham reunion. We could have had Bajirao Singham and Jaykant Shikre facing off in Goa all over again, that too right in front of us.

The Final Chapter(?)

IMAGE: Mrunal Jadhav, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat, Tabu, Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare and Rajat Kapoor at the Drishyam: The Conclusion trailer launch. Photograph: Sreeju Sudhakaran/Rediff

Among the many questions the panel fielded, a few observations stood out.

As the title clearly suggests, the team was insistent that this would be the final chapter of the saga. They want to close the story on a high rather than stretching it out needlessly. You have to wonder if this was a slight dig at the makers of the original Malayalam franchise, whose third movie received mixed critical reviews (despite being a blockbuster) and who are already busy planning a fourth instalment.

But Ajay Devgn added that a 'conclusion' does not necessarily mean the franchise is being shut down. There will be definitive closure, but there may be a surprise near the end.

Abhishek Pathak, who co-wrote the script, revealed he spent over two years refining the screenplay, confirming it is vastly different from the Malayalam Drishyam 3. Ajay Devgn mentioned how he wants Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph, the lead star and director of the OG franchise, to watch their version.

"The way Abhishek has worked the script out, the way he's shaped up the film... you will see in this film that he's really grown on Drishyam," Devgn said.

"Just on the writing part, the way he's executed the film, I think he's done a fabulous job. I want Lal sir and Jeethu sir to see the film, and if we get their approval that they love this, it will make me very happy."

Replacing Akshaye Khanna

IMAGE: Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Jaideep Ahlawat in Drishyam: The Conclusion.

When asked if he felt any pressure being compared to Akshaye Khanna (who played the primary antagonist in Drishyam 2 and reportedly declined to return for the third part), Jaideep Ahlawat instantly replied, "No."

He elaborated, "When I heard the story, it did not feel like I was coming in place of Akshaye sir. A new character is being introduced. There is no point in taking that pressure. As far as comparison is concerned, I don't think you think about that as an actor."

"The journey is different, the introduction is new, and a new relationship is going to be created with Meera and the Salgaonkar family. So, it is going to be a very individualistic approach to this character. I don't think there was any pressure."

Ajay Devgn added that since the police failed to pin the crime on Vijay Salgaonkar in the previous two films, the case is now handed over to the crime branch, and therefore this is a new dynamic for the protagonist. He affirmed, "We made the threat bigger."

Ahlawat also reflected on how working with Ajay Devgn in Drishyam: The Conclusion felt like a full-circle moment. They first worked together in Aakrosh, the film that brought him to Mumbai. Interestingly, Aakrosh also starred Akshaye Khanna.

Tabu Thanks The Malayalam Drishyam Team

IMAGE: Tabu in Drishyam: The Conclusion.

While everyone else was going gaga over the success of the Hindi franchise and busy congratulating each other, the ever-elegant Tabu had the grace to thank the Malayalam team. She credited them for being responsible for this successful journey, specifically praising actress Asha Sharath, who originated her role in the Malayalam films.

I am glad somebody finally acknowledged that.

The press also prodded Tabu and Jaideep Ahlawat to share their mutual admiration on stage.

After Jaideep revealed his admiration for her work, Tabu shared that after watching Paatal Lok, she tracked down his number just to call and praise his performance.

Ajay Devgn The Roastmaster

IMAGE: Ajay Devgn in Drishyam: The Conclusion.

As the press interaction dragged on and the questions grew sillier, Ajay Devgn's famous dry sense of humour began to surface. It had made an appearance earlier during a quick cast trivia game.

When asked which movie the Salgaonkars watched as part of their October 2 alibi, no one knew the exact answer. Devgn's answer was, "Murde Ki Jaan Khatre Mein." When a few journalists expressed blatant scepticism, he challenged them to prove him wrong.

PS: That is a real Hindi movie from 1985. Hardcore Dumb Charades aficionados will be very familiar with the title.

As the questions became increasingly convoluted, Devgn suggested that since the franchise is concluding specifically to end on a high note, they should probably wrap up the Q&A before the questions got any more 'stupider'.

One journalist pressed on, asking if there were possibilities for entirely new stories in the franchise even if the Salgaonkar saga concludes. Devgn responded that there are plenty of possibilities. He then mischievously added that there is also the distinct possibility the journalist might stop asking nonsensical questions and ask intelligent ones instead. Ouch!

The Meet And Greet With Stars

IMAGE: Ajay Devgn at the Drishyam: The Conclusion trailer launch. Photograph: Sreeju Sudhakaran/Rediff

Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Pathak later joined the media fraternity for lunch at The Fisherman's Wharf in Panjim.

Abhishek Pathak hopped between almost all the tables to field questions. At our table, he was asked if he had seen the Malayalam Drishyam 3 script beforehand.

He admitted Jeethu Joseph had shared it with him, but he did not like it much and preferred the new treatment he had developed himself. I also asked him about Panorama Studios branching into Malayalam cinema (having recently produced Daveed and Unmadham) and how they go about selecting their scripts.

He explained they have a dedicated Southern team that selects scripts based on what is currently working for the industry (though it is a different matter that neither film actually worked at the box office).

The stars soon departed, and as the venue grew unbearably humid with the swelling crowd, we followed suit and headed straight for the airport.

Goodbye, Goa, at least until the sun and the waves decide to call me back again!

PS: The biggest regret of the entire tour? Missing the exact spot where Sam's body was buried at the end of the first film.

Drishyam: The Conclusion (Drishyam 3) releases in theatres on October 2.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff and Manisha Kotian/Rediff