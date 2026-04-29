Drishyam 3 Teaser: Georgekutty Faces a New Unknown Fear

The highly-anticipated Drishyam 3 teaser has dropped, promising a gripping continuation of Georgekutty's relentless battle to safeguard his family, with Mohanlal returning to face new, unseen threats.

IMAGE: Mohanlal as Georgekutty in Drishyam 3.



Key Points The Drishyam 3 teaser suggests Georgekutty's struggle to protect his family is far from over, hinting at new, unseen consequences of his past actions.

Mohanlal, Meena, Asha Sharath, Siddique, Murali Gopy, Ansiba Hassan, and Esther Anil are all set to reprise their roles in the upcoming sequel.

The teaser uses voiceovers from previous films and Georgekutty's new monologue to build suspense without revealing plot details, focusing on his internal conflict.

Drishyam 3 is slated for a theatrical release on May 21, marking a return to cinemas after Drishyam 2 premiered on Amazon Prime Video.

Georgekutty can never catch a break, can he?

That was made especially clear in the final moments of Drishyam 2, when Murali Gopy’s IG Thomas Bastin tells Asha Sharath’s anguished Geetha Prabhakar that Georgekutty is trapped in his own never-ending game.

He must constantly look over his shoulder, anticipate the police, and stay two steps ahead at all times. That, in essence, is the harshest form of life imprisonment Georgekutty has imposed upon himself. Despite pulling off what seemed like an impossible victory, it is a bittersweet realisation that he can never truly rest while keeping his family safe from prison.

That very realisation made it feel like Drishyam 2 never really needed a sequel. Then again, the same could have been said about Drishyam, and yet, we received an enthralling continuation. Clearly, Jeethu Joseph is not done with Georgekutty.

Mohanlal Returns With New Problems in Drishyam 3 Teaser

IMAGE: Mohanlal in Drishyam.

The story moves forward with Drishyam 3, bringing back Mohanlal, Meena, Asha Sharath, Siddique, Murali Gopy, Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil in their returning roles.

The teaser for Drishyam 3 keeps its cards very close to its chest.

It opens with Georgekutty’s (Mohanlal) voiceover from the climax of the first film, reflecting on how an unwanted visitor disrupted his peaceful family life and how far he is willing to go to protect them. These lines play over visuals from the original film.

The tone then shifts to the events of the 2021 sequel, with Thomas Bastin’s voiceover underscoring how it is not the police tracking Georgekutty, but the other way around.

Georgekutty's Confession and New Threats

IMAGE: Mohanlal in Drishyam 3 Teaser.

Only after revisiting the past does the teaser move to the present.

We see Georgekutty seated inside a dimly lit church, deep in prayer, as a new voiceover unfolds.

He speaks of having no one growing up, of building his family through sheer effort, and of the reckless choices he made when he realised they were in danger. There is a quiet weight to his words as he admits he now fears the unknown consequences of his actions and the lives they may have affected.

That line hints at new players entering the narrative, though the teaser reveals little about them.

IMAGE: Meena in Drishyam 3 Teaser.

Instead, we are offered fleeting glimpses of familiar faces: Rani, Anju, Anu, Geetha, Prabhakar and Thomas. The teaser closes with Georgekutty staring out of a window into the night, a man still on edge.

Drishyam 3 Teaser Keeps The Movie's Plot Hidden

IMAGE: Murali Gopy in Drishyam 3 Teaser.

Interestingly, his voiceover initially feels like a confession to a priest, given the church setting. But when he addresses someone as 'sir' towards the end, it raises the possibility that he is speaking to a police officer.

Is he addressing Thomas Bastin again?

The teaser leaves that question hanging. For all its restraint, the promo succeeds in capturing attention.

It is reassuring that the film chooses not to give too much away, allowing the audience to experience its twists organically on the big screen.

WATCH: The Trailer of Drishyam 3

Drishyam was a theatrical blockbuster, while Drishyam 2 premiered directly on Amazon Prime Video during the pandemic.

This time, Drishyam 3 set to arrive in cinemas on May 21.

Here’s hoping Jeethu Joseph avoids the dreaded threequel curse and delivers a gripping continuation worthy of Georgekutty’s ever-growing burden.

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Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff