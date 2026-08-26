Don't Be Shy, Unscramble This Jigsaw Puzzle!

Have a blast with Don't Be Shy!, one puzzling piece at a time!

Key Points Directed by Sreeti Mukerji, Don't Be Shy! is a romcom starring Aarushi Bajaj, Bianca Arora, Piyush Khati, Ansh Duggal.

The film will release on Prime Video on September 25.

Folks, Don't Be Shy, just a spend a fun time playing this jigsaw puzzle of, well, Don't Be Shy!

Alia Bhatt's new production looks very trendy and youthful, featuring four fresh faces: Aarushi Bajaj, Bianca Arora, Piyush Khati, Ansh Duggal.

Directed by Sreeti Mukerji (she worked as an assistant director to Ayan Mukerji on Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva), the film will release on Prime Video on September 25.

Before you watch it, have fun unscrambling this jigsaw puzzle featuring the 'core four'.

How to Play This Jigsaw Puzzle

Here's your picture puzzle -- a fun way to test your memory!

A blurred version of the final image is shown in the background to guide you as you place each piece in the correct slot. Simply drag a piece toward its matching space, and when you bring it close enough, it will automatically snap into place.

To increase the difficulty, you can choose the number of pieces by setting the rows and columns.

For example: 3 rows X 4 columns = 12 pieces.

Once you finish, and if you wish to increase the number of pieces, just specify the new rows and columns and click "Start Puzzle" to begin again.

You can also use the Reshuffle button to reset the puzzle at any time.

So start playing and test your memory!

Puzzle Created By Ashish Narsale/Rediff