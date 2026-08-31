Don't Be Shy, Bianca Arora Is Ready For Bollywood!

Say hello to Bianca Arora, who's all set to make her debut in Alia Bhatt's Don't Be Shy.

Key Points Bianca Arora is among the four fresh faces of Alia Bhatt's new production, Don't Be Shy.

Bianca is a Chandigarh girl.

She is a digital creator, like her sister Siona.

Bianca Arora is one of the four newcomers leading the upcoming rom-com Don't Be Shy, produced by Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt. Her name may not be familiar, but Ms Arora is no stranger to the screen. She's done ad campaigns, OTT shows, and even a film.

So who *is* she? Does Bianca have formal training in acting?

Before you see her in Don't Be Shy, Namrata Thakker finds out more about her.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bianca Arora/Instagram

Bianca, born and raised in Chandigarh, is a digital creator who is now aiming to make her mark in the acting world.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bianca Arora/Instagram

Her younger sister Siona Arora is also an influencer. Both ladies post about travel, fashion and lifestyle on their respective Instagram accounts.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bianca Arora/Instagram

After completing school, Bianca wanted to become a pilot and even began training for it.

Things didn't pan out as planned due to COVID. That's when the now 25 year old did her first music video and moved to Mumbai in 2022.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bianca Arora/Instagram

Bianca completed a three-month acting workshop at Anupam Kher's Actor Prepares and decided to stay put in Mumbai, hoping for opportunities to come her way.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bianca Arora/Instagram

Around the same time, she dove into digital content, amassed a strong following, and later landed a small part in the OTT show 36 Days.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bianca Arora/Instagram

With her mommy dearest Sima Arora.

In 2025, Bianca played Baggu in the Hindi superhero series Power of Paanch, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar and ran for 50 episodes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bianca Arora/Instagram

Ecstatic to be on holiday in Goa!

Apart from OTT shows, the young actress has done ads for Cadbury, PokerBaazi and Spinz.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bianca Arora/Instagram

Did you know Bianca made a blink-and-miss appearance in the Vaani Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui back in 2021?

Now, Bianca is ready to make her debut in Bollywood with Don't Be Shy! Watch the teaser below for a quick peek at what's in store!

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Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff