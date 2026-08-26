Dolly Parton's Final Wish Was...

Dolly Parton, who passed away at 80, expressed a unique final wish to be laid to rest in a 'beautiful bed of plush cotton.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dolly Parton/Instagram

Key Points Dolly Parton's nephew Brian Seaver revealed her final wish to be buried in a 'beautiful bed of plush cotton' after her death at 80.

Parton expressed a desire for comfort and rest after a life of wearing heavy rhinestones, likening herself to a farmer of songs and happiness.

She died at 80 after a brief battle with cancer, leaving behind a legacy of music, philanthropy, and an unmistakable personality.

Music legend Dolly Parton wanted her final resting place to be a 'beautiful bed of plush cotton' after a lifetime spent in the spotlight, her nephew Brian Seaver revealed following the country music legend's death at 80, E! News reported.

Seaver shared the details of Parton's final wish in a video posted on her Instagram on August 25, shortly after announcing her death. He said Parton had personally told him how she wanted to be remembered and where she wanted to rest.

A Farmer of Songs and Happiness

'Dolly was a farmer, just like her daddy,' Seaver said.

'He farmed the soil. She farmed songs and happiness. Dolly called me and said she wants to rest in a beautiful bed of plush cotton because after a life wearing heavy rhinestones, she finally deserves to be comfortable and have some rest.

'Rest in peace, Aunt Dolly, Aunt Granny, Gigi. May God bless Dolly Parton, and may God bless you all. She will always love you,' he said in the video.

Entrusted with a Sacred Duty

Seaver, who served as Parton's head of security for more than two decades after taking over the role from his father Larry, also revealed that she had asked him years ago to make the announcement about her death.

'This video announcement is something Dolly asked of me years ago before I fully absorbed it as a future reality,' he said.

'As her head of security for more than two decades, a role my father Larry held before me, I have imagined the heaviness of this moment but haven't truly felt it until now. It is an honour, an honour that is mixed with absolute pride and great sadness. But sadness lies with us, not with Dolly.'

Health Battles and Unwavering Spirit

Dolly Parton had stepped back from touring in recent months because of health complications.

During a rare appearance at her Dollywood theme park in March, she addressed her health and reassured fans that she was not retiring.

'I've been not touring, as you know,' Parton said. 'I've had a few little health issues, and we're taking good care of them.'

The singer revealed that she needed time to recover after being 'worn down and worn out grieving over' the death of her husband Carl Dean, who died at 82 in March 2025.

Despite taking time away from touring, Parton insisted she had no plans to retire.

'I've just been doing a lot of writing, a lot of thinking, a lot of praying and a lot of getting ready for a lot of new stuff coming up for the rest of this whole year. So, be ready for me. I ain't done, I ain't near done,' Parton said.

Parton died after a brief battle with cancer, according to her representative. Her death has prompted an outpouring of tributes from fans and fellow artists around the world, as her music, philanthropy and unmistakable personality continue to shape her enduring legacy.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff